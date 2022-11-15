ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Approves New Recycling Contract with Waste Management

After seeking out bids over the past nine months, Brooklyn Park approved a new five-year recycling contract, opting to stick with the city’s current hauler, Waste Management. The new contract will increase rates for households by more than $1 a month. The Brooklyn Park City Council approved the new...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

New Asia Mall opens to the public

Celebrating its soft opening, the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie enjoyed its first weekend open to the public. The soft opening was originally slated to run from Nov. 10-19, with a grand opening planned for Nov. 20. But the grand opening has been pushed back, according to a mall representative.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire

EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. "Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s ‘An Eidem Farm Christmas’ Features Old Traditions

Experience Christmas traditions from years past at An Eidem Farm Christmas in Brooklyn Park. Learn how the Eidem family and other local families celebrated the holiday over 100 years ago. Families can enjoy a tour of the site, see period demonstrations, participate in traditional winter activities, and take home their own Christmas crafts. The first floor of the historic house will be open for viewing.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken

A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Axios

Asia Mall debuts in Eden Prairie

A one-stop shop for Asian groceries, restaurants and other businesses is now open in Eden Prairie, bringing a long-awaited cultural hub for pan-Asian communities to the west metro. Driving the news: A former Gander Outdoors store off 494 has been transformed into Asia Mall, a 116,000-square-foot, two-story mall that soft-launched...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities residents get out to shovel snow for safety, and avoiding fines

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families in the Twin Cities were focused Monday on clearing the snow off their sidewalks and stoops. The shoveling not only protects neighbors from treacherous footing, but it helps avoid fines.In both St. Paul and Minneapolis, homeowners are responsible for getting rid of the snow on their property within 24 hours after the snow stops falling.Kern Lawn Service helped dozens of St. Paul families with it Monday.  "Today's actually been pretty hectic," said Jaime Ramirez, one of the crew leaders. "The first day's always making sure all the equipment's up to speed, making sure everything works. We've been running around quite a bit, but we're finally out here."The cities can bill homeowners who don't clear their walks in time.Louann Dufour waited for clean sidewalks before taking her dog, Lacey, for a winter walk in their St. Paul neighborhood."I want summer," Dufour said. "I just got back from a cruise, so this isn't really too great."Minneapolis gives out free sand to its residents, which can help add traction to the sidewalk and help snow and ice melt faster.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Asia Mall draws crowds, traffic for soft opening

Asia Mall bustled with customers during its first weekend open to the public.  Apparently, as one city official quipped, too many people were excited about it. The long awaited opening of the mall caused weekend traffic jams in and out of its parking lot along Technology Drive. The 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Axios

10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Notice of Postponement

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a default has occurred. Mortgagor: Darren E. Skinner and Denise M. Skinner. Recording Information: filed August 28, 2018 as Document No. 861321. Tax parcel identification number of property: 10-470-0110. Property Address: 22613 170th Street NW, Big Lake, MN 55309. The person holding the Mortgage is...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro

A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
MAPLEWOOD, MN

