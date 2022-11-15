Read full article on original website
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies starts construction on Pint & Paddle in Twin Cities suburb
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the Northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints & Paddle next year in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens and Nastar Motlagh, and...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Approves New Recycling Contract with Waste Management
After seeking out bids over the past nine months, Brooklyn Park approved a new five-year recycling contract, opting to stick with the city’s current hauler, Waste Management. The new contract will increase rates for households by more than $1 a month. The Brooklyn Park City Council approved the new...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
New Asia Mall opens to the public
Celebrating its soft opening, the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie enjoyed its first weekend open to the public. The soft opening was originally slated to run from Nov. 10-19, with a grand opening planned for Nov. 20. But the grand opening has been pushed back, according to a mall representative.
Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire
EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. "Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s ‘An Eidem Farm Christmas’ Features Old Traditions
Experience Christmas traditions from years past at An Eidem Farm Christmas in Brooklyn Park. Learn how the Eidem family and other local families celebrated the holiday over 100 years ago. Families can enjoy a tour of the site, see period demonstrations, participate in traditional winter activities, and take home their own Christmas crafts. The first floor of the historic house will be open for viewing.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken
A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
Asia Mall debuts in Eden Prairie
A one-stop shop for Asian groceries, restaurants and other businesses is now open in Eden Prairie, bringing a long-awaited cultural hub for pan-Asian communities to the west metro. Driving the news: A former Gander Outdoors store off 494 has been transformed into Asia Mall, a 116,000-square-foot, two-story mall that soft-launched...
Twin Cities residents get out to shovel snow for safety, and avoiding fines
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Families in the Twin Cities were focused Monday on clearing the snow off their sidewalks and stoops. The shoveling not only protects neighbors from treacherous footing, but it helps avoid fines.In both St. Paul and Minneapolis, homeowners are responsible for getting rid of the snow on their property within 24 hours after the snow stops falling.Kern Lawn Service helped dozens of St. Paul families with it Monday. "Today's actually been pretty hectic," said Jaime Ramirez, one of the crew leaders. "The first day's always making sure all the equipment's up to speed, making sure everything works. We've been running around quite a bit, but we're finally out here."The cities can bill homeowners who don't clear their walks in time.Louann Dufour waited for clean sidewalks before taking her dog, Lacey, for a winter walk in their St. Paul neighborhood."I want summer," Dufour said. "I just got back from a cruise, so this isn't really too great."Minneapolis gives out free sand to its residents, which can help add traction to the sidewalk and help snow and ice melt faster.
Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan
The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
Asia Mall draws crowds, traffic for soft opening
Asia Mall bustled with customers during its first weekend open to the public. Apparently, as one city official quipped, too many people were excited about it. The long awaited opening of the mall caused weekend traffic jams in and out of its parking lot along Technology Drive. The 100,000-square-foot project, an Asian-themed mix of grocery, restaurant, [...]
10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season
Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season. AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.
fox9.com
Gun incident at Golden Valley school has parents upset over slow notifications
(FOX 9) - A video circulating on social media shows a student at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom. The incident occurred on Nov. 11, and while the school says they were made aware of the incident that same day, parents claimed they weren't notified about it until five days later.
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
patriotnewsmn.com
Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Notice of Postponement
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a default has occurred. Mortgagor: Darren E. Skinner and Denise M. Skinner. Recording Information: filed August 28, 2018 as Document No. 861321. Tax parcel identification number of property: 10-470-0110. Property Address: 22613 170th Street NW, Big Lake, MN 55309. The person holding the Mortgage is...
Minneapolis leaders push new directive to end encampment clearings
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be the first winter the Near North encampment — at the corner of Second and Fremont Avenues North — will sit blanketed in snow without a tent in sight. However, that doesn't mean the fight to end encampment clearings in Minneapolis is over. "The...
Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
Boil water advisory issued in area of east metro
A boil water advisory was issued for an area of the east metro Sunday evening. St. Paul Regional Water Services issued the alert, saying there's a problem with the Ferndale Tank in Maplewood that emerged Sunday afternoon. While the issue was fixed, system pressure was restored, and the city says...
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
ccxmedia.org
First November Snow: ‘You live in Minnesota, it could be worse!’
Monday morning’s snowfall slowed traffic, but residents shoveling didn’t seem to mind. “It’s winter, it’s what you expect. It could be worse,” said Barbara Evanisko, who was shoveling out her Brooklyn Park driveway. Father of two Dave Jensen is more concerned about the lack of...
