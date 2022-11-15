ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Springfield to host annual tree lighting ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas time is near and if you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit, you can come out to the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday. There will be a lot of fun for everyone at this year’s event. Some local performers will sing and dance to our favorite holiday tunes. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies are just some of the fun free activities happening here at park central square.
Historic Springfield cemetery will get upgrades thanks to ARPA funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big boost for a Springfield cemetery thanks to the pandemic. The City council awarded the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery $100,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds. “We couldn’t be buried just anywhere,” said board president Sheila Burton. The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was developed from...
THANKSGIVING DAY: See restaurants open around the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 has compiled this list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Want to be added to the list? Email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alli’s Family, 4525 W Chestnut Expy, Springfield, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s Locations, Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m. City Cafe, 2129 West Republic Road, Springfield,...
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO

Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
150,000 lights bring winter wonderland to Gardens Aglow in Springfield

As the holidays approach, the Springfield Botanical Garden develops into a winter wonderland. From Nov. 23 until Dec. 31, more than 150,000 lights will illuminate the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden as part of Gardens Aglow. The program is organized by Friends of the Garden, a nonprofit group that supports the Botanical Gardens with donations, volunteers and special events.
Man pleads guilty to robbing Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man federal prosecutors accused of robbing a Springfield bank pleaded guilty to the crime. Michael C. Loyd faced charges for the robbery. Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney on July 20. Police say Loyd left the bank with cash. Detectives...
Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield

Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
Fact Finders: What are the rules for officers when they shoot radar?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent survey from cars.com found 80% of Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destination this upcoming holiday. And we always hear about increased speed enforcement around a holiday. So, our viewer Amanda wants to know; “Are police allowed to sit off in parking lots or the side of the road at night with their lights off and use their radar guns? I was always told they had to at least have their parking lights on.”
Springfield short-term rentals could soon pay lodging tax

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield residents may soon decide on a new tax, but it would impact friends and family who visit the Queen City. At this week’s Springfield Council Luncheon, city leaders proposed short-term rentals start paying the same “lodging tax” that hotels do. On top...
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora

AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
New equipment assists Springfield Fire Department during arson investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is praising a new tool for arson investigations. The Springfield Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention recently purchased a Grace Industries hydrocarbon and accelerant detector for use by fire marshals during fire and arson investigations. Hydrocarbon detectors locate ignitable liquid accelerants where visibility is low or when detection areas are difficult to identify during evidence collection. The detector was put into service on November 4. It cost $1,860.
