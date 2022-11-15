Read full article on original website
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
KYTV
Springfield to host annual tree lighting ceremony
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas time is near and if you’re looking to get into the Christmas spirit, you can come out to the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday. There will be a lot of fun for everyone at this year’s event. Some local performers will sing and dance to our favorite holiday tunes. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, and cookies are just some of the fun free activities happening here at park central square.
KYTV
Historic Springfield cemetery will get upgrades thanks to ARPA funding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A big boost for a Springfield cemetery thanks to the pandemic. The City council awarded the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery $100,000 of American Recovery Plan Act funds. “We couldn’t be buried just anywhere,” said board president Sheila Burton. The Lincoln Memorial Cemetery was developed from...
KYTV
Salvation Army accepting applications for Gifts of Season program for kids, seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army invites families with children aged 16 years and younger, the disabled, and senior citizens to sign up for our Gifts of the Season Program. Organizers expect thousands to sign up for Christmas assistance. The following items need to be brought with you when...
KYTV
THANKSGIVING DAY: See restaurants open around the Springfield area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 has compiled this list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Want to be added to the list? Email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alli’s Family, 4525 W Chestnut Expy, Springfield, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s Locations, Springfield 4 p.m-10 p.m. City Cafe, 2129 West Republic Road, Springfield,...
KYTV
Elevate Branson returns to in-person Thanksgiving Day meal, volunteers needed
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Elevate Branson will hold its 15th annual “Love Your Neighbor” free Thanksgiving meal next Thursday. For the past two years, the Thanksgiving Day event has only been drive-thru and extended stay motel delivery. This year staff and volunteers are back in person to serve people in need.
Local Springfield family donates Christmas tree for the Park Central Square
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 30-foot-tall spruce tree was put up at the Park Central Square in Springfield in time for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the communication coordinator for the City of Springfield, Kristen Milam, the reason they chose a spruce tree […]
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
KYTV
Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week: Here’s how to donate to help kids in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Join us for Miracle Week, Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, an opportunity for individuals to donate funds that provide medical care and assistance when families need it most. It’s a special time of year to make an impact on local kids and families served by Children’s...
Columbia Missourian
150,000 lights bring winter wonderland to Gardens Aglow in Springfield
As the holidays approach, the Springfield Botanical Garden develops into a winter wonderland. From Nov. 23 until Dec. 31, more than 150,000 lights will illuminate the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden as part of Gardens Aglow. The program is organized by Friends of the Garden, a nonprofit group that supports the Botanical Gardens with donations, volunteers and special events.
KYTV
Man pleads guilty to robbing Springfield bank
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man federal prosecutors accused of robbing a Springfield bank pleaded guilty to the crime. Michael C. Loyd faced charges for the robbery. Officers responded to the Bank of America at 633 West Kearney on July 20. Police say Loyd left the bank with cash. Detectives...
933kwto.com
Teenager Shoots Man In North Springfield
Greene County Deputies say a teenager shot a man during a domestic disturbance at a home in North Springfield. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North Farm Road 143. Investigators say a teenager shot a man who had assaulted his mother. The man fled but later...
KYTV
Fact Finders: What are the rules for officers when they shoot radar?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent survey from cars.com found 80% of Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destination this upcoming holiday. And we always hear about increased speed enforcement around a holiday. So, our viewer Amanda wants to know; “Are police allowed to sit off in parking lots or the side of the road at night with their lights off and use their radar guns? I was always told they had to at least have their parking lights on.”
KYTV
Kickapoo students encouraged to take the “Chief Challenge” pledging to buckle-up and keep phones down while driving
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People driving by Springfield Kickapoo’s parking lot on Monday may have been a little taken back at the site of a firetruck, ambulance, hearse, emergency workers and students gathered around a two-car crash. But it wasn’t real. Over the decades school districts went to...
KYTV
Springfield short-term rentals could soon pay lodging tax
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield residents may soon decide on a new tax, but it would impact friends and family who visit the Queen City. At this week’s Springfield Council Luncheon, city leaders proposed short-term rentals start paying the same “lodging tax” that hotels do. On top...
Fire causes $50,000 worth of damage to home in Aurora
AURORA, Mo. – A fire broke out at a home on the corner of Plumb Street and Madison Street in Aurora on Wednesday, November 16, according to the Aurora Fire Department. Five local fire agencies were called to assist the Aurora Fire Department in putting out the flames, including the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, […]
Mountain Grove apartment condemnation sheds light on problems
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Tenants at a Mountain Grove apartment complex are facing more than just the changing temperatures. After living in the dark for several weeks, many tenants now face homelessness after the city condemned the building. The City of Mountain Grove has condemned The Studios after a fire knocked out the power to […]
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
KYTV
New equipment assists Springfield Fire Department during arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is praising a new tool for arson investigations. The Springfield Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention recently purchased a Grace Industries hydrocarbon and accelerant detector for use by fire marshals during fire and arson investigations. Hydrocarbon detectors locate ignitable liquid accelerants where visibility is low or when detection areas are difficult to identify during evidence collection. The detector was put into service on November 4. It cost $1,860.
