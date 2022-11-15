Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys Part of Grain Elevator in Edgeley, North Dakota Friday Night
EDGELEY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire destroyed part of the CHS Grain Elevator in Edgeley, that’s located about 40 miles south of Jamestown. Fire Chief Steve Powers says the elevator was built in different stages over the years, and the wood structure is completely gone. The cement structure that...
Wind and Icy roads causing hazardous conditions across the region
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Windy conditions and Icy roads are causing hasardous driving conditions in the region. Photos shared with Valley News Live show a Jackknifed semi on I-94 near Jamestown. Another Video shows a semi completely tipped over on I-94 near New Salem. As snow and blowing...
Semi collides with overhead support near Jamestown
At the overhead of the interchange at exit 272, the driver, a 36-year-old man from Minneapolis, MN, traveled south through the guard rail and continued east.
Valley spared worst of snow
Snow fell upon Valley City – but not near as much as other places, as the projected Colorado low veered west and spared the city some of the more egregious snowfall that beset Bismarck and Jamestown. “Valley City got about 5.5-to-6 inches. Our highest total looks like the Devil’s...
Semi driver cited after hitting an overhead support on I-94
BARNES COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi driver from Minneapolis, 36-year-old Habib Mohamud, was cited after striking an overhead support on I-94 Tuesday afternoon. It happened at 4:30 PM at MM 272, 12 miles east of Jamestown. The interstate was covered with ice and blowing snow at the time.
County Road 62 Gravel Concerns Brought to Commission
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Concerns over the gravel portion of County Road 62 were brought to the Stutsman County Commission Tuesday, Nov. 15. County Resident Darrel Roorda brought concerns about the higher amount of traffic using the road near the Spiritwood Energy Park. Roorda commended the Stutsman County Road...
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
Two dozen vehicles involved in major crash along I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several people are hurt following a major chain-reaction crash along I-94 near Jamestown. Authorities say it all started when a semi jack-knifed along the interstate around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. A trooper went to the scene of the crash, put on their...
