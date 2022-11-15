Read full article on original website
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a smash-and-grab theft at the Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry store in the Promenade shopping center. According to officials, the store was open and customers were inside when this happened. Multiple suspects entered the store, pepper...
North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gracey Worley was last seen near Benton Jr. High School on November 15. She is said to have been wearing a white "Arkansas" sweatshirt, jeans, and Birkenstock slides. Authorities believe...
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
A Lonoke man faces drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Stuttgart early Sunday morning, Stuttgart police said. An officer pulled over a truck for speeding near PCCUA-Stuttgart’s campus on Highway 165 just after midnight on Sunday. The truck was observed by the officer to be traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The tags on the vehicle were expired.
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine. Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54 was sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 8, according to a press release provided by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs. Rodan, from De Valls Bluff, Ark., pleaded guilty Aug. 1 and […]
A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This vehicle was later used to drive down to Fort Smith, which is where the four broke into several businesses.
No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
The Logan County Sheriff's Office has arrested multiple suspects following a "criminal spree" from Fort Smith to Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that elections are in the rearview, central Arkansas cities are focusing in on future budgets— which could include salary raises and new patrol cars for local police. The focus on law enforcement support comes as police stations across the county, including here in...
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are now investigating a deadly shooting that left a 70-year-old man dead on Penn Street. According to reports, police responded to the incident around 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were able to make it to the scene around 8:15 a.m., which is where they located 70-year-old James Wilkie.
Little Rock fire officials said that a woman was killed in an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
A high school basketball team is grieving the loss of a teammate after a shooting Friday night in North Little Rock on McCain boulevard left two 17-year-olds dead.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road Tuesday morning. According to police, the collision occurred near the intersection of Cantrell Road and Foxcroft Road. "If traveling in the area, please plan alternate routing to avoid traffic," police said on Twitter.
North Little Rock police are investigating a Friday night shooting on McCain Boulevard.
