Conway, AR

THV11

Little Rock police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock on November 16. She is described as being about 5'3" in height in weighing about 175 pounds. Anyone who may have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Response from North Little Rock to the murders of two teenage boys

North Little Rock, Arkansas – Marcus Blue and Alex Berry, two 17-year-olds who were killed in a double homicide, raised safety concerns for several local residents. The murders happened on Friday, November 11th, on McCain Boulevard, one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets. Reverend Michael Jackson, a resident...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Lonoke man faces drug, gun charges following Stuttgart stop

A Lonoke man faces drug and gun charges following a traffic stop in Stuttgart early Sunday morning, Stuttgart police said. An officer pulled over a truck for speeding near PCCUA-Stuttgart’s campus on Highway 165 just after midnight on Sunday. The truck was observed by the officer to be traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The tags on the vehicle were expired.
STUTTGART, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man ends up in pond before trip to jail

A man ended up soaking wet before he was taken to the Independence County Jail last week. According to the incident report, Cory Joe Stingley, 47, of Little Rock, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies went to a Floral address on Nov. 9 regarding a wanted subject. Stingley, who was not the original subject of the call, was however observed on the property in a vehicle. Stingley, who according to the report was also wanted on a number of warrants, was arrested after a deputy observed a revolver sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

2 Arkansas men, two minors arrested after gun, vehicle theft in several cities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of a Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This vehicle was later used to drive down to Fort Smith, which is where the four broke into several businesses.
FORT SMITH, AR
magnoliareporter.com

No arrest made in fatal Smith Street shooting

No suspect has been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of DeMontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock. Police responded at 11:38 p.m. to a “shots fired” call at 611 Smith Street. They found Hall, who was already deceased. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement issued...
MAGNOLIA, AR
THV11

Cabot police search for missing 17-year-old

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a missing teen who was last seen on November 15. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen leaving her house on Mystery Lake Drive in Cabot, and authorities believe she may have left the area in an unknown vehicle.
CABOT, AR
THV11

Hot Springs police investigate deadly shooting on Penn Street

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs police are now investigating a deadly shooting that left a 70-year-old man dead on Penn Street. According to reports, police responded to the incident around 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were able to make it to the scene around 8:15 a.m., which is where they located 70-year-old James Wilkie.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

One person dead after traffic accident at Little Rock intersection

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person has been confirmed dead after a Tuesday traffic accident in Little Rock. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 75-year-old Owen Carroll died as a result of the crash. According to the report, at around 6:40 a.m., 39-year-old Derek Reed was traveling...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

