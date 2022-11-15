Read full article on original website
I'mSoo Shook
1d ago
I really can see this as being a much better idea than a shelter. I wish the plans could be sped up because families need affordable housing asap. This is a great idea Mayor Johnson! I wish the plan all the best. Put some prayers on it, Savannah!💜🙏🏾💜🙏🏼💜🙏🏻
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the StateKennardo G. JamesBluffton, SC
Missing From His Playpen: Quinton SimonNikSavannah, GA
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Garden City amends fire fee ordinance, will vote on new rate on Monday
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Garden City’s fire department, like many others in our area, needs more staff, which is part of the reason the city amended their fire fee ordinance. Garden City will put a large part of their proposed restructured fire fee rate on industrial warehouses starting...
Completing transportation projects will be ‘difficult’ with TSPLOST failure, mayor says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson said completing transportation projects will be difficult after the local option sales tax (TSPLOST) failed to pass in the midterm elections a week ago. The one cent tax would have allowed the local government to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next five years. Things like the […]
Savannah mayor: Broughton Streetscapes Project drawing near completion
After years of construction, the Broughton Street saga could be coming to an end very soon.
Chatham County wrestles with collecting fire fees from residents in unincorporated areas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County leaders have wrestled with collecting money from those who live in unincorporated areas to pay for fire services for at least the past five years. In May, Chatham County Commissioners voted to change the fire services tax to a fire fee. Commissioners said that was because many people were […]
wtoc.com
Savannah State University holds tree lighting ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is now in full swing for several universities in our area. Savannah State University celebrated with carolers and cookies Wednesday night. President Kimberly Ballard-Washington says she hopes they take moments like these into their futures. “As they go home as graduates, many of...
WJCL
Fire fee frustration: Some Chatham County homeowners upset over new expense
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — In unincorporated Chatham County, homeowners are beginning to receive a fire service fee bill. The service used to be subscription based, but now everyone is getting charged for it. The fee covers the cost of the county's $13 million contract with Chatham Emergency Services. "The...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Jinx owner’s plans unveiled for music venue’s new location
I know I’m supposed to be objective, but can’t help but be excited about the planned rebirth of the Jinx. The popular “boozery and music cavern” was where I, and many others, first learned to feel at home in Savannah - all with the help of 17 years of great bands and a PBR-Jameson shot special on the side.
wtoc.com
Gas leak closes part of Drayton St. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak. Part of Drayton Street is closed off starting at Oglethorpe Avenue. Stick with WTOC for details.
wtoc.com
Community members help families displaced by fire at Azure Cove apartments
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local city, churches and non-profits are teaming-up, trying to help dozens of families after a fire forced them out of their homes. It happened almost a week ago at the Azure Cove apartments off Highway 80. The state fire marshall has been called in...
Work underway on 6.5 million square foot commerce center in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Another massive development is underway in Bryan County. Breaking ground on Tuesday, the Georgia International Commerce Centre sits on 809 acres of land off of exit 143 on I-16. The 6.5 million acre industrial plant will eventually be made up of 12 buildings, housing distribution warehouses and light manufacturing and […]
wtoc.com
Tybee Island city council approves funds to upgrade Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges
TYBEE ISALND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council approved funds to upgrade the only route on and off the island. $1.4 million will go toward a right of way acquisition. The city says 80% of the cost will be federally funded. For the remaining amount, council members questioned why...
wtoc.com
SJP Properties officially broke ground on the Georgia International Commerce Centre
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new complex is coming to Bryan County. SJP Properties and other local leaders broke ground on the Georgia International Commerce Centre Tuesday. The group says the 6.5 million-square-foot facility will be made up of at least eight buildings. They broke ground on the first of...
wtoc.com
Drayton St. in Savannah reopens after gas leak
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Drayton Street has reopened after Savannah Fire says they have fixed a gas leak. Savannah Fire also says they were able to cap the leak and everyone is safe. Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak. Part of Drayton...
wtoc.com
Pooler La-Z-Boy donates furniture to Old Savannah City Mission
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation will go a long way to help those in need. The La-Z-Boy store in Pooler donated about 60 items of used furniture to Old Savannah City Mission on Wednesday. The store collected the furniture during its recent Trade in Sale. La-Z-Boy has done...
wtoc.com
Next Parent University event this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeownership 101, CPR/First Aid and Relationship Roadmap are some of the courses that will be offered at the next Parent University event this weekend, and there will also be some holiday giveaways at the Henderson Formey Early Learning Center Saturday morning. Michael O’Neal is executive director...
The square with no name: Savannah strips downtown park of slavery supporter John C. Calhoun's name
LISTEN: The Savannah City Council voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from a downtown public square, before the city begins the process of deciding on a new name. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it bluntly: “John C. Calhoun does not represent who Savannah...
WJCL
Holiday parades in Savannah, Coastal Georgia, and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Rincon Lions Club sees impressive turnout for its 41st annual Christmas parade. We've created a list of all the holiday parades in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Holiday Parades. Savannah. Nov. 26: Boat Parade of Lights; Savannah’s Waterfront;...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Israel Dasher House, 1858, Savannah
This iconic Savannah home was built for Israel Dasher (26 June 1814-3 February 1894), who came to the city from nearby Effingham County. The Dashers were a large Salzburger family connected to New Ebenezer and many of their relatives remain in the area. Savannah National Historic Landmark District.
wtoc.com
The story behind Savannah’s squares
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
wtoc.com
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
Comments / 2