Savannah, GA

Comments

I'mSoo Shook
1d ago

I really can see this as being a much better idea than a shelter. I wish the plans could be sped up because families need affordable housing asap. This is a great idea Mayor Johnson! I wish the plan all the best. Put some prayers on it, Savannah!💜🙏🏾💜🙏🏼💜🙏🏻

