I know I’m supposed to be objective, but can’t help but be excited about the planned rebirth of the Jinx. The popular “boozery and music cavern” was where I, and many others, first learned to feel at home in Savannah - all with the help of 17 years of great bands and a PBR-Jameson shot special on the side.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO