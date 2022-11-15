ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Helen Hatcher
4d ago

Do you know a better way to apprehend the assailant that hit the women, they have a video of the vehicle that may help a person remember something or realize that vehicle came back with damages, would you be asking that question if it was your family member.

Daily Voice

Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County

A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
GREENBELT, MD
DC News Now

Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland.  Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead inside DC hotel

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C., officials said. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) respond to the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast D.C., for the report of the sound of a gunshot just before 10 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder

OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
