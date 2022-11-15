Read full article on original website
Helen Hatcher
4d ago
Do you know a better way to apprehend the assailant that hit the women, they have a video of the vehicle that may help a person remember something or realize that vehicle came back with damages, would you be asking that question if it was your family member.
5
Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County
A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
Weeks after deadly stabbing, man arrested for murder in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A man accused of stabbing someone during a fight is facing charges, including murder. The Prince George’s County Police Department said Friday that officers arrested Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, of Clinton for the killing of Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, of Suitland. Investigators said Scottland stabbed Taylor […]
Woman arrested for allegedly driving while impaired in fatal 5-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while under the influence, in a five-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 shortly...
Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
Police: Woman found dead inside DC hotel
WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C., officials said. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) respond to the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast D.C., for the report of the sound of a gunshot just before 10 p.m.
Police searching for possibly armed suspect in Manassas bank robbery
Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in their search for a possibly armed suspect who robbed a bank in Manassas Saturday morning.
Suspect Arrested After Brutally Stabbing Stranger To Death In Oxon Hill Parking Lot
A Clinton man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland, 29, is accused of stabbing Anthony Taylor Sr., 47, in a parking lot in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around noon, Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Prince George’s Co. man killed after car plunges into Potomac River
Police in D.C. identified the man killed after the car he was in plunged in the Potomac River. Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro, died after the car veered off the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Thursday night and went into the river. The driver was taken to a hospital...
Police: Condo owner's death by suicide caused Gaithersburg explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The story below contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
Five Vehicle Crash Kills Annapolitan and Puts a Driver in the Jennifer Road Lockup
A deadly five-vehicle crash killed a 68-year-old Annapolis man named Brian Mahaney, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, that collided, according to State Troopers, with a 2009 Honda Accord that was allegedly driving the wrong way on I97, at Route 32. State police say that a total of five vehicles...
Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder
OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prince George's County sheriff dies unexpectedly at 78
Prince George's County sheriff Melvin C. High has died unexpectedly at the age of 78. High was feeling ill and checked into Washington Hospital Center where he passed away.
Family worries clues will be hard to come by as 13-year-old's murder investigation continues
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, investigators have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. At just 13 years old Jayz Agnew was already dreaming big about his future. "He wanted to be...
Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead
BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died. ...
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
Ex-boyfriend arrested for killing Chesterfield mother, 3 children
JoAnna Cottle, 39, and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, 13; Kinsey Cottle, 4; and Jayson Cottle, 4, were identified as the victims by Chesterfield Police.
1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
Maryland State Police Release New Footage Of Road-Rage Shooting That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Police have released footage of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Prince George's County back in March in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. Delonte Hicks, 29, was fatally shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway the...
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
