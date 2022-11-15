Florida will put a 2-game win streak on the line when it travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Saturday (Noon ET, SEC Network). The Commodores will be looking for their second consecutive SEC victory after stunning then-No. 24 Kentucky in Lexington last weekend. The Commodores are much improved in Year 2 under Clark Lea, and they’ve shown it by winning 4 games after only collecting 2 wins a season ago. In close losses at Missouri and against visiting South Carolina, the Commodores were knocking on the door of their first SEC victory in 4 seasons and 26 games, and Lea’s team finally broke through at Kentucky, scoring with just 32 seconds left to topple the Wildcats. If they upset the Gators on Saturday, it will mark the first time since the close of the 2018 campaign that Vanderbilt has won 2 SEC games in a row.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO