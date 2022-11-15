ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida at Vanderbilt: 3 keys and a prediction

Florida will put a 2-game win streak on the line when it travels to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Saturday (Noon ET, SEC Network). The Commodores will be looking for their second consecutive SEC victory after stunning then-No. 24 Kentucky in Lexington last weekend. The Commodores are much improved in Year 2 under Clark Lea, and they’ve shown it by winning 4 games after only collecting 2 wins a season ago. In close losses at Missouri and against visiting South Carolina, the Commodores were knocking on the door of their first SEC victory in 4 seasons and 26 games, and Lea’s team finally broke through at Kentucky, scoring with just 32 seconds left to topple the Wildcats. If they upset the Gators on Saturday, it will mark the first time since the close of the 2018 campaign that Vanderbilt has won 2 SEC games in a row.
Florida football: Desmond Watson, a mountain of a man, leads surging Gators defense

Under 3 weeks ago, Florida’s defense couldn’t stop the breeze. Florida trailed Texas A&M 24-21 at halftime in College Station, and the Gators appeared well on their way to allowing 38 or more points for a 4th time this season in SEC play. Worse, the post-Georgia game decision to dismiss 5-star talent Brenton Cox, the team’s best pass rusher and leader in pressures and tackles for loss on the season, appeared to be backfiring. The Gators were unable to pressure Aggies quarterback Haynes King and unable to create tackles for loss against the run.
Billy Napier reportedly dismisses Florida defender from team

Florida has lost some depth from its defense as Billy Napier reportedly dismissed a veteran linebacker from the team. Diwun Black is no longer with the Gators, Gators Online reported. The move came on Sunday for undisclosed disciplinary reasons, according to a source close to the program. Black is no longer listed on the 2022 roster.
