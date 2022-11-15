Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
LIVE: George Wagner IV returns to the stand in Pike County massacre trial
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — George Wagner IV is expected to take the stand for a second straight day in his own murder trial. He is on trial in connection with the execution-style murders of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. Wednesday, Wagner testified in his own defense...
Pike County murder trial: Arguments over evidence, defense calls witnesses
Court will begin Tuesday morning with a hearing during which the prosecution and defense will argue which evidentiary items presented in the prosecution's case will be entered into evidence.
Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found near Ted Lewis Park in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Rosewood and Western near Ted Lewis Park in the city of Circleville. The call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, investigators with the police department were called after...
WSAZ
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
WSAZ
Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Symmes Valley High School was found guilty Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence. The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Russell “Rusty” Webb was found guilty after a two-day jury trial. Webb was accused of filming...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
West Virginia woman named ‘Sunshine’ pleads guilty to carrying gun during drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on […]
Pike County murder trial: No jury as defense, prosecution argue evidence
Neither the jury nor witnesses appeared in the Pike County murder trial Monday, as the prosecution and defense attorneys argued what evidence will be entered for jury deliberation.
meigsindypress.com
Long Convicted of Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – A man has been convicted of of murder in the death of Terry Weaver. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 14, 2022, Anthony Long, 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio was convicted of Murder, an unclassified felony. On December 22, 2021, Terry Weaver,...
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
Ironton Tribune
Former Symmes Valley coach Webb found guilty of voyeurism
After a two-day trial on Monday and Tuesday, former head Symmes Valley football coach and athletic director Russell Webb was found guilty of one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism. He could face up to three years in jail. Webb, who has...
WSAZ
2 men convicted of murder sentenced to life without parole; third also sentenced
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two of three men convicted in the murder of a well-known high school athlete were sentenced Monday to life without the possibility of parole, according to the prosecutor’s office in Meigs County. The sentences were handed down to both Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson,...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Man with 3 Dozen Drug Items in Home around Children Sentenced to Prison
Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. Now that man will have years in jail. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
wymt.com
Woman faces additional charges after being found with drugs outside jail
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant. On Monday, November 7th, Knox County deputies served the warrant on Michelle Jackson, 45, of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439. When the deputy took Jackson...
sciotopost.com
Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested
Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
WSAZ
Search for escaped inmate
GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site. According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg. Anyone...
Comments / 1