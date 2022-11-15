ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Former Ohio teacher who recorded juvenile changing clothes found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former Lawrence County, Ohio teacher and coach was found guilty of voyeurism and tampering with evidence on Tuesday. The Lawrence County Prosecutor says that Russell “Rusty” Webb secretly recorded a juvenile while the juvenile was changing clothes in his office and then destroyed the recording device after he realized he had […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found near Ted Lewis Park in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Rosewood and Western near Ted Lewis Park in the city of Circleville. The call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to initial reports, investigators with the police department were called after...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Former teacher found guilty of voyeurism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former teacher at Symmes Valley High School was found guilty Tuesday on charges of voyeurism and tampering with evidence. The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office said Russell “Rusty” Webb was found guilty after a two-day jury trial. Webb was accused of filming...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Long Convicted of Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – A man has been convicted of of murder in the death of Terry Weaver. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 14, 2022, Anthony Long, 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio was convicted of Murder, an unclassified felony. On December 22, 2021, Terry Weaver,...
POMEROY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Former Symmes Valley coach Webb found guilty of voyeurism

After a two-day trial on Monday and Tuesday, former head Symmes Valley football coach and athletic director Russell Webb was found guilty of one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism. He could face up to three years in jail. Webb, who has...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Man with 3 Dozen Drug Items in Home around Children Sentenced to Prison

Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. Now that man will have years in jail. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested

Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Search for escaped inmate

GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site. According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg. Anyone...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy