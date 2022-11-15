Isn’t it strange that as a HCP, I haven’t heard any of my PCP’s or nurses say anything about a surge or increase. Any one with possible Covid symptoms aren’t allowed in a building without testing which is essentially a denial to treatment and patient care. And most of the testing is flawed to begin with. One of my children had strep throat symptoms and was denied entry to see our PCP even though all curb side testing was negative for Covid, flu, and rapid strep. I demanded an ABX rX and I’m glad I did. Culture testing came back positive for a staph A throat infection. What’s happening now isn’t health care- it’s insurance money laundering.
If true why aren't the hospitals themselves reporting this? For sure we know Children's Hospitals are seeing more cases of RSV in the very youngest of infants but not one local hospital is reporting heavy increases and in fact have increased visitation etc.
It’s all propaganda. Tune this stuff out. You know you can’t believe what they are saying. Get on with our lives. Let the sheeple who want to stand in line for the jab do it. They are never going to change. They will live in fear the rest of their life. We can’t worry ourselves about them anymore. Don’t shorten our lives worrying about what we can do to save them. We need to think about ourselves.
