Ohio State

EB
1d ago

Isn’t it strange that as a HCP, I haven’t heard any of my PCP’s or nurses say anything about a surge or increase. Any one with possible Covid symptoms aren’t allowed in a building without testing which is essentially a denial to treatment and patient care. And most of the testing is flawed to begin with. One of my children had strep throat symptoms and was denied entry to see our PCP even though all curb side testing was negative for Covid, flu, and rapid strep. I demanded an ABX rX and I’m glad I did. Culture testing came back positive for a staph A throat infection. What’s happening now isn’t health care- it’s insurance money laundering.

Moonchilds_Love
1d ago

If true why aren't the hospitals themselves reporting this? For sure we know Children's Hospitals are seeing more cases of RSV in the very youngest of infants but not one local hospital is reporting heavy increases and in fact have increased visitation etc.

WWG1WGA
1d ago

It’s all propaganda. Tune this stuff out. You know you can’t believe what they are saying. Get on with our lives. Let the sheeple who want to stand in line for the jab do it. They are never going to change. They will live in fear the rest of their life. We can’t worry ourselves about them anymore. Don’t shorten our lives worrying about what we can do to save them. We need to think about ourselves.

Ars Technica

Measles outbreak jumps to 7 Ohio daycares, 1 school—all with unvaccinated kids

A measles outbreak in Ohio has swiftly expanded, spreading to seven childcare facilities and one school, all with unvaccinated children, according to local health officials. The outbreak highlights the risk of the highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease mushrooming amid slipping vaccination rates. Further Reading. On November 9, the health departments...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State medical student delivers own child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio couple will have quite a story to tell their daughter when she’s older. Addilynn Gibbs was born earlier this month with someone very special there to catch her. David and Kaily Gibbs were expecting their first child to be born on Nov. 8, but baby Addilynn had other […]
Cleveland.com

Cash grab or sensible business model? Cleveland Clinic to charge $50 for some Mychart messages: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sending online messages to your doctor is easier than scheduling an appointment. But starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer.
Cleveland.com

Amy Schneider, ‘Jeopardy’ champion, to testify against Ohio bill prohibiting transgender youth from medical care for transitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Amy Schneider, the “Jeopardy” super champion, will testify Wednesday at an Ohio legislative hearing in opposition to a bill that would prohibit people under age 18 from obtaining puberty-blocking drugs, hormone therapy and surgeries to transition genders. Schneider, an Ohio native and transgender woman, will...
flyernews.com

Ohio stays red in statewide elections, national “red wave” falls short

Pictured is the Ohio flag. Photo courtesy of Flickr. Republicans solidified Ohio as a red state, but the expected “red wave” didn’t sweep the midterms as many anticipated. Former Dayton Mayor and University of Dayton alumni Nan Whaley took on incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine. She lost...
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
WKYC

Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
WLWT 5

Which conditions will qualify for medical marijuana possession in Kentucky?

Kentucky's governor made a major decision regarding marijuana on Tuesday. Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that will allow people with certain medical conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana. So, which conditions qualify? Check the list:. Amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Cachexia...
