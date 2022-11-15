ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims

LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

3 Cincinnati Public Schools receive false threats Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools says three of its high schools received false threats Wednesday morning. CPS says Withrow, Dater and Western Hills high schools all received false threats and the Cincinnati Police Department investigated each. Cincinnati police said officers received a call for an active shooter at Withrow...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Elmwood Avenue in Elmwood Place

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Elmwood Avenue in Elmwood Place. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

4 injured in serious crash involving ambulance in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Four people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance in College Hill on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Rockford Place and Hamilton Avenue. Police said the ambulance involved was a private ambulance company. Police said three people were taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving school bus in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus and a truck at 4666 Rapid Run Road, no injuries. The vehicle struck the stop arm on the bus. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police asking for help finding missing 70-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing woman out of the College Hill neighborhood. Police said 70-year-old Karen Holder was last seen on Oct. 2. Police said family members believe Holder may be showing signs of early dementia. She could possibly be driving a 2010...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
LOCKLAND, OH

