WLWT 5
DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims
LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
WLWT 5
3 Cincinnati Public Schools receive false threats Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools says three of its high schools received false threats Wednesday morning. CPS says Withrow, Dater and Western Hills high schools all received false threats and the Cincinnati Police Department investigated each. Cincinnati police said officers received a call for an active shooter at Withrow...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor to give update on 1978 murder of UC student Cheryl Thompson
LOVELAND, Ohio — A major update in regard to the 1978 cold case death of Cheryl A. Thompson is being announced Thursday. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters along with Loveland police will announce a major development in the decades old case. The press conference is set for 1 p.m.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Elmwood Avenue in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Elmwood Avenue in Elmwood Place. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
4 injured in serious crash involving ambulance in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Four people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance in College Hill on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Rockford Place and Hamilton Avenue. Police said the ambulance involved was a private ambulance company. Police said three people were taken to UC Medical Center...
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving school bus in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus and a truck at 4666 Rapid Run Road, no injuries. The vehicle struck the stop arm on the bus. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Compton Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on Compton Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police asking for help finding missing 70-year-old woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing woman out of the College Hill neighborhood. Police said 70-year-old Karen Holder was last seen on Oct. 2. Police said family members believe Holder may be showing signs of early dementia. She could possibly be driving a 2010...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Seward Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Northwest Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at NW Washington Boulevard and Stahlheber Road in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures two men stealing Bengals banner from Paycor Stadium
Cincinnati police are searching for two men seen stealing a Bengals banner stolen from Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati police posted surveillance video from that night showing two men walking into the Paycor Stadium parking garage and stealing the 20-foot-by-8-foot banner, and running away with it. Police are asking anyone with information...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault, injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on West Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a building on West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Former Kentucky student accused of assault, using racial slurs appears in court
The former University of Kentucky student accused of assaulting a dorm worker was back in court Tuesday morning. Sophia Rosing, a Fort Mitchell native, appeared for a preliminary hearing but she decided to waive that right. She's facing several charges including alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault and assaulting a police...
