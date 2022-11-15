Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Clayton Perry says he will decline salary while on leave
San Antonio – As he takes an indefinite leave of absence from his position on the San Antonio City Council, Clayton Perry (D10) says he will stop drawing a paycheck. Perry asked his fellow council members on Monday for a “sabbatical,” amid reports of his involvement in a hit-and-run crash near his North Side home on Nov. 6.
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry to go on 'sabbatical' after no-confidence vote
The majority of council voted to amend language calling for Perry's resignation, but Mayor Ron Nirenberg remained steadfast that the councilman should resign.
KENS 5
Have an issue with your apartment complex? Call code enforcement
SAN ANTONIO — Many San Antonians have reached out to KENS 5 regarding landlord issues and Deputy Director of Deputy Director of Development Services Amin Tohmaz said the city's Code Enforcement office is also seeing an increase in apartment-related issues. The good news is Code Enforcement does inspect those...
New video appears to show Mario Bravo verbally berating San Antonio City Council colleague
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 has obtained new video showing what appears to be the September confrontation between two City Council members that resulted in one of them being reassigned to another committee. Mario Bravo, the District 1 representative on San Antonio City Council, was censured and issued a...
KSAT 12
Bexar County Commissioners pass abortion rights resolution, signaling opposition to states’ ban
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Commissioners Court passed a resolution Tuesday aimed at limiting local enforcement of the state’s anti-abortion laws. While the resolution is largely symbolic, it does outline directives for county staff, including the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. In part, the resolution limits the...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Tuesday. The crash happened on Rigsby in Bermuda at around 9:02 p.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler vehicle struck the man, and was found unresponsive on the roadway.
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
San Antonio reacts to Texas' 5.3 earthquake, downtown tremors
The earthquake occurred in West Texas.
Family of Erik Cantu says he is 'emerging victoriously' in latest update
He's awake, his family says.
paisano-online.com
Get Involved Week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 22
Clay Fusion is hosting an art sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 15 at the Sombrilla on UTSA’s Main Campus. UTSA Prefreshman Engineering Program will hold a “Community Breakfast Meeting” from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15 at La Villita in the Durango Building at the UTSA Downtown Campus (1.116).
Several Texas cities ranked the best in US for fast food in 2023: report
When it comes to fast food there are cities in the US better than the rest, and with 2023 coming up sooner rather than later, what are next year's top cities for fast food lovers?
KSAT 12
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State
SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
seguintoday.com
Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin
(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
‘Crushed and devastated’: Dripping Springs ISD families address board after bond package fails
There was tension Monday night in Dripping Springs after school board members held their first meeting since the district's $481 million bond package failed on Election Day.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In
I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
