San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Clayton Perry says he will decline salary while on leave

San Antonio – As he takes an indefinite leave of absence from his position on the San Antonio City Council, Clayton Perry (D10) says he will stop drawing a paycheck. Perry asked his fellow council members on Monday for a “sabbatical,” amid reports of his involvement in a hit-and-run crash near his North Side home on Nov. 6.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Have an issue with your apartment complex? Call code enforcement

SAN ANTONIO — Many San Antonians have reached out to KENS 5 regarding landlord issues and Deputy Director of Deputy Director of Development Services Amin Tohmaz said the city's Code Enforcement office is also seeing an increase in apartment-related issues. The good news is Code Enforcement does inspect those...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
paisano-online.com

Get Involved Week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 22

Clay Fusion is hosting an art sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 15 at the Sombrilla on UTSA’s Main Campus. UTSA Prefreshman Engineering Program will hold a “Community Breakfast Meeting” from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15 at La Villita in the Durango Building at the UTSA Downtown Campus (1.116).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State

SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Burnt Bean Company shares latest statewide award with city of Seguin

(Seguin) — Being recognized as the Best Downtown Business in the state of Texas feels more like a touchdown at a local high school football game than earning accolades for the food on the menu. That’s according to Ernest Servantes, one of the owners of downtown Seguin’s Burnt Bean,...
SEGUIN, TX
B93

Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In

I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
SAN ANTONIO, TX

