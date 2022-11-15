Read full article on original website
Obituary: Jerry Spearman Jr.
Jerry Spearman Jr., 62, of Newport passed from this life on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born September 12, 1960, to Jerry (JC) Spearman Sr. and Ruthie Mae (Reynolds) Spearman. Jerry was a member of Greater Morning Star Church, where he was a deacon and a Sunday School Superintendent...
Obituary: Delbert Wade Davis
Delbert Wade Davis, 56, of Harrisburg, Arkansas departed this life Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Bernard Medical Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was born September 13, 1966, in Harrisburg, Arkansas. His father was William Davis and he preceded him in death. Wade’s mother is Linda Sue (Raby) Moore of Mountain Home, Arkansas. Wade was a brick mason, of the Baptist faith, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by one son, Genoa Davis of Harrisburg, Arkansas, two daughters: Ceseley Davis and Faith Davis, and one step-daughter, Katie Thompson all of Harrisburg, two brothers: Jeff Davis and Perry Davis and one sister, Kelly Bosze also all of Harrisburg, 8 grandchildren (5 boys and 3 girls). Visitation will be Thursday, November 17 at Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisburg from 1:00 until service time. The memorial Service will be at 2:00 P. M. in Jackson’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Obituary: Willine Person
Willine Person, 73, of Newport departed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born February 3, 1949, to Willie Watkins Jr. and Violet (McTye) Watkins. Willine was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She loved going to church, singing and fishing, but above everything else she loved raising children.
Obituary: Clara Jean Cossey
Clara Jean Cossey, age 70, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at her home in Cave City, AR. She was born November 29, 1951, in Chicago, IL Women’s Hospital to Doyle and Clara Patterson Cossey. Jean was a professional truck driver for the U.S. government in Iraq and over the road for major lines. She was a licensed financial advisor, tax preparer and earned more than 250 college hours.
UACCB Debate Team competes in Red River Classic
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Debate Team recently competed in the Red River Classic Debate Tournament held Nov. 4 – 6, 2022, at the campus of Louisiana State University at Shreveport. The tournament had over 100 debaters from across the various divisions. UACCB students Shayne...
Lyon College students, faculty and staff give back to community at 28th Annual Service Day
Article By Colton Strader — Lyon College / Featured image: Members of the Lyon College Scots baseball team volunteer at Riverside Park in Batesville during Lyon College’s 28th Annual Service Day. A total of 224 Lyon College students, faculty and staff gathered in the cold morning hours recently...
NADT’s ‘Nutcracker’ performances this weekend at UACCB
The North Arkansas Dance Theatre’s (NADT) production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the stage this season. In a release, NADT noted this will be the theatre’s production of the classic Christmas ballet will feature a cast of over 100, from ages 5 through 65. Performances will...
Obituary: Phyliss Eilene Reynolds
Phyliss Eilene Reynolds of Weiner, Arkansas, departed this life at the Flo & Phil Hospice House on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born in Newport on June 6, 1946, the daughter of Bill and Emma (Stoker) Adams. She married Alfred Hensley Reynolds on March...
Citizens Bank named one of 2022’s “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker magazine
Citizens Bank, headquartered in Batesville, has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine. According to a media release, American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. Citizens Bank is the only Arkansas bank to be named on the list. As challenges for employee retention and hiring continue to impact businesses across the country, the Arkansas-based company is continuing its legacy in the industry of having a people-centric philosophy.
