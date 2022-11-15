Read full article on original website
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
UTSA Soccer ends season against TCU
UTSA soccer lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night 3-1 against No. 5 seed TCU at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The Roadrunners made their first appearance in the tournament in 12 years after pulling off three upsets to win the first Conference USA Championship in program history.
SMU men's basketball struggles in blowout loss to New Mexico
Not much went right for the SMU men's basketball team in Tuesday's 84-63 home loss to New Mexico. The Mustangs (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting 36% from the floor, going 6-of-19 from the 3-point line and 58% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, their opponent did not. The Lobos were 53% from the floor. It wasn't that SMU wasn't prepared, it's that it didn't execute.
San Antonio Brahmas select first-ever players at XFL Draft
New head coach Hines Ward was loving the atmosphere on draft day.
University celebrates first-gen students with week-long event
Last week, UTSA hosted “First-Gen Fest,” a week-long event featuring various programs to celebrate the university’s first-generation students, while also providing them with help and guidance as they navigate college. The fest kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7, with a Major/Career Exploration Workshop and a virtual First-Gen...
Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
Five Americas High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent to play college baseball
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five student-athletes from Americas High School all signed their National Letters of Intent to take their game to the next level on Wednesday. All five student-athletes are members of the Americas’ baseball team. Adrian Quintana signed to attend El Paso Community College. Gael Bernal signed to attend Luna Community College. […]
El Paso, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Paso. The JSerra Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Montwood High School on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00. The Hanks High School basketball team will have a game with Eastlake High School - El Paso on November 14, 2022, 18:00:00.
Get Involved Week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 22
Clay Fusion is hosting an art sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 15 at the Sombrilla on UTSA’s Main Campus. UTSA Prefreshman Engineering Program will hold a “Community Breakfast Meeting” from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15 at La Villita in the Durango Building at the UTSA Downtown Campus (1.116).
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State
SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
BGC Scores and Schedules: Playoffs Week 2
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on November 17, 18, and 19 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. To watch and listen to this week’s games, CLICK HERE. Game scores...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area
MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
San Antonio's El Mirasol expands with first restaurant in Boerne
The restaurant announced the move over the summer.
17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas
Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
