San Antonio, TX

UTSA Soccer ends season against TCU

UTSA soccer lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night 3-1 against No. 5 seed TCU at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The Roadrunners made their first appearance in the tournament in 12 years after pulling off three upsets to win the first Conference USA Championship in program history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

SMU men's basketball struggles in blowout loss to New Mexico

Not much went right for the SMU men's basketball team in Tuesday's 84-63 home loss to New Mexico. The Mustangs (1-2) struggled offensively, shooting 36% from the floor, going 6-of-19 from the 3-point line and 58% from the free throw line. Meanwhile, their opponent did not. The Lobos were 53% from the floor. It wasn't that SMU wasn't prepared, it's that it didn't execute.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
paisano-online.com

University celebrates first-gen students with week-long event

Last week, UTSA hosted “First-Gen Fest,” a week-long event featuring various programs to celebrate the university’s first-generation students, while also providing them with help and guidance as they navigate college. The fest kicked off on Monday, Nov. 7, with a Major/Career Exploration Workshop and a virtual First-Gen...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

Del Valle graduate Steven Montez to play for Seattle Sea Dragons of new XFL

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Montez’s football career hasn’t come to an end just yet. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected the former Del Valle High School and Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback in the new XFL’s quarterback draft on Tuesday afternoon. Montez will battle for the starting job with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ben DiNucci […]
SEATTLE, WA
paisano-online.com

Get Involved Week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 22

Clay Fusion is hosting an art sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 15 at the Sombrilla on UTSA’s Main Campus. UTSA Prefreshman Engineering Program will hold a “Community Breakfast Meeting” from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15 at La Villita in the Durango Building at the UTSA Downtown Campus (1.116).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State

SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BGC Scores and Schedules: Playoffs Week 2

Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on November 17, 18, and 19 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. To watch and listen to this week’s games, CLICK HERE. Game scores...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas

Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
territorysupply.com

The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

