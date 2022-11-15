New transfer program will allow students to transfer from AlamoPROMISE program to UTSA’s Bold Promise Program

Read full article on original website
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their Country
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. Trinity
The San Antonio Spurs partner giving away millions
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State
SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
KSAT 12
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
texasstandard.org
Raises weren’t enough to stave off the teacher shortage in San Antonio
This is the second in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Read part one and part three. This past May, the union that represents teachers and support personnel at the San Antonio Independent School District held a rally outside the district’s central office. “If you support...
paisano-online.com
Get Involved Week of Nov. 15 to Nov. 22
Clay Fusion is hosting an art sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 15 at the Sombrilla on UTSA’s Main Campus. UTSA Prefreshman Engineering Program will hold a “Community Breakfast Meeting” from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15 at La Villita in the Durango Building at the UTSA Downtown Campus (1.116).
paisano-online.com
UTSA Soccer ends season against TCU
UTSA soccer lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night 3-1 against No. 5 seed TCU at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The Roadrunners made their first appearance in the tournament in 12 years after pulling off three upsets to win the first Conference USA Championship in program history.
beckersasc.com
$66M San Antonio outpatient, surgical center under construction
UT Health San Antonio is building an outpatient and surgery center in the city. The UT Health at Kyle Seale Parkway outpatient and surgery center will be five stories and 108,000 square feet, according to a Nov. 14 news release from the university. The clinic will offer primary and specialty care as well as outpatient surgical procedures.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Robert Puente, President & CEO, San Antonio Water System
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Robert Puente, president and CEO of San Antonio Water System, about the impact of recent droughts and climate change, their plans to develop water resiliency and to maintain their strong record of conservation, and the importance of having community members advise their board. “We want to build water security for decades to come,” he said.
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in San Antonio; SAC students evacuate building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has canceled classes after students felt the Moody Learning Center building shaking. This comes after The United States Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of West Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was followed by two aftershocks, one a...
Texas Teen Finds Hundreds In Cash At School And Turns It In
I Know You Read The Headline And Said "REALLY? I Would Have Kept It" But Thankfully This Story Has A Happy Ending For Everyone Involved. When we were teens (and even now as adults if we're being honest) if you found money on the ground, it was usually cause for celebration over your new found "wealth".
Multiple Texas cities ranked among best in US for veterans in 2023: report
It's another year to be thankful for our active-duty military and veterans for keeping us safe and allowing America to be the greatest country on earth.
TxDOT breaks ground on San Antonio-area FM 1103 expansion
The project, expected to be completed in 2026, includes bike lanes.
KSAT 12
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week highlights programs, agencies working to help community
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and several partner agencies are working on getting people off the street – creating the Homeless Response System to address homelessness in our community. On November 12, Mayor Ron Nirenberg proclaimed the 20th Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week to help...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People...
KSAT 12
Amtrak train that departed San Antonio involved in deadly Texas accident
SAN ANTONIO – An Amtrak train that departed San Antonio on Wednesday struck a car in Central Texas, killing one person, according to media reports. ABC News reported that the train, Texas Eagle Train 22, struck a car on the tracks in Moody, a city north of Temple in McLennan County.
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
KSAT 12
You now need to earn more than $87,000 a year to afford a typical home in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Did you get a 50% raise this year? Probably not. But, a homebuyer needs to earn about that much more compared to just a year ago to afford a typical home in San Antonio. The statistic shared by the Real Estate site Redfin is just further...
San Antonio reacts to Texas' 5.3 earthquake, downtown tremors
The earthquake occurred in West Texas.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
