Alex Villanueva concedes; Robert Luna to become next L.A. County Sheriff
Incumbent Alex Villanueva has conceded the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff. Villanueva announced his concession Tuesday afternoon, a week after polls closed in the general election. Vote totals since last week have shown the embattled sheriff trailing significantly behind challenger Robert Luna, retired chief of the Long Beach Police Department. Throughout his one-term as […]
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
California officials identify driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. UPDATE: Wrong-way California driver arrested after plowing into 25...
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Karen Bass expected to be first female mayor of Los Angeles, AP projects
LOS ANGELES - Karen Bass is expected to be Los Angeles' next mayor, the Associated Press projects. The projected winner's announcement came just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, after the latest results from LA County's registrar-recorder's office had Bass holding 53.06% of votes, with Rick Caruso garnering 46.94%. The two candidates...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna again pads lead in bid to unseat Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead Monday as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Wrong-way driver slams into law-enforcement recruits out jogging in Whittier
A wrong-way driver slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier on Wednesday.
Karen Bass expands lead over Rick Caruso in latest ballot count; Luna stretches lead for Sheriff
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County continues to count ballots as Angelenos await the outcome of some of the most important races in the county. On Monday, the LA County Registrar-Recorder's office reported that Karen Bass had expanded her lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count. Bass now holds a lead of more than 29,000 votes, according to newly updated returns.
LA deputies shoot and kill man with knives in Santa Clarita
An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a "possible burglary in progress" near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.The suspect was reportedly armed with two knives and lunged at deputies and one deputy opened fire on him, according to a sheriff's statement.Deputies said they recovered two knives at the scene.Only one deputy was involved in the shooting, Serna said.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
LA District Attorney Will Not Prosecute Dijon Kizzee’s Killers￼
The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón will not prosecute the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (LASD) deputies who shot and killed 29-year-old cyclist Dijon Kizzee on August 31, 2020, according to a review obtained by Knock LA. “We already know how this system go. We knew...
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
BLM member objects to subpoena for her Cal State L.A. teaching records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband are asking a judge to quash a subpoena.
LASD commander sues LA County for retaliation over job reassignment
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s commander is suing the county, alleging he was wrongfully reassigned to a less prestigious position after questioning why deputies involved in a 2021 incident in which nearly 70 shots were fired during service of a search warrant were not disciplined. Cmdr. William E. Jaeger‘s...
Nightmare: 25 LA County Sheriff's Recruits on Training Run Struck by Wrong-Way Driver in Whittier
More than two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a wrong-way SUV driver during a training run in a Whittier neighborhood. The recruits, who were running in formation on a street, were part of a training program at the nearby...
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Fontana man loses home in Santa Ana-fueled fire
FONTANA, Calif. - "It’s all gone," said a weary Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, as he looked around the charred remains of the home he had lived in for 10 years. "But I am lucky" he quickly added in Spanish. He was fast asleep Tuesday night, when neighbors woke him up to tell him flames were outside his bedroom window. Lopez, who is in his late 60s, is disabled and walks with a cane.
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
