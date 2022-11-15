ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KTLA

Alex Villanueva concedes; Robert Luna to become next L.A. County Sheriff

Incumbent Alex Villanueva has conceded the race for Los Angeles County Sheriff. Villanueva announced his concession Tuesday afternoon, a week after polls closed in the general election. Vote totals since last week have shown the embattled sheriff trailing significantly behind challenger Robert Luna, retired chief of the Long Beach Police Department. Throughout his one-term as […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso

LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass expected to be first female mayor of Los Angeles, AP projects

LOS ANGELES - Karen Bass is expected to be Los Angeles' next mayor, the Associated Press projects. The projected winner's announcement came just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, after the latest results from LA County's registrar-recorder's office had Bass holding 53.06% of votes, with Rick Caruso garnering 46.94%. The two candidates...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Karen Bass expands lead over Rick Caruso in latest ballot count; Luna stretches lead for Sheriff

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County continues to count ballots as Angelenos await the outcome of some of the most important races in the county. On Monday, the LA County Registrar-Recorder's office reported that Karen Bass had expanded her lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count. Bass now holds a lead of more than 29,000 votes, according to newly updated returns.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA deputies shoot and kill man with knives in Santa Clarita

An allegedly armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a "possible burglary in progress" near  the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau told City News Service.The suspect was reportedly armed with two knives and lunged at deputies and one deputy opened fire on him, according to a sheriff's statement.Deputies said they recovered two knives at the scene.Only one deputy was involved in the shooting, Serna said.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not immediately released. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Fontana man loses home in Santa Ana-fueled fire

FONTANA, Calif. - "It’s all gone," said a weary Edgar Rodriguez Lopez, as he looked around the charred remains of the home he had lived in for 10 years. "But I am lucky" he quickly added in Spanish. He was fast asleep Tuesday night, when neighbors woke him up to tell him flames were outside his bedroom window. Lopez, who is in his late 60s, is disabled and walks with a cane.
FONTANA, CA

