New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts have brought back a familiar face with their latest signing.
Cowboys vs. Referees: Coach Mike McCarthy’s Dallas ‘Disease’ Must Be Cured
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have, in their last 10 games, endured two losses that they themselves have described as "devastating.''. Lucky for "America's Team,'' neither defeat was their fault. There's an old sports saying about a good team involved in a last-minute thriller: "The Dallas Cowboys didn't lose; they...
Chargers’ Keenan Allen’s 2-word response on Week 11 status vs. Chiefs
Coming off of a tough primetime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the 5-4 Los Angeles Chargers are hanging onto playoff hopes for dear life. Several eyes will be on the franchise in anticipation of Week 11’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, as a loss to their division-leading, 7-2 counterparts would drive the Chargers down to a .500 record. As the team prepares for Sunday’s action, the status of a key offensive contributor is still up in the air. When asked whether he will suit up against the Chiefs, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen said, “I hope,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
With Bill McGovern possibly out, UCLA's defense must rise against USC
UCLA's defensive coordinator has been out for weeks and the Bruins' defense has struggled. What have they done to try to address it against USC?
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
How Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Learned He Had Appendicitis
PITTSBURGH -- It wasn't the best story to tell in front of a bunch of TV cameras. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will admit that. But he still detailed his discovery of appendicitis just 24 hours before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints. Fitzpatrick said he started to feel his...
Chiefs, Chargers take rivalry to Sunday night spotlight
KANSAS CITY (7-2) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (5-4) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 4-5; Chargers 5-4. SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 66-58-1. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Chargers 27-24 on Sept. 15 in Kansas City. LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17; Chargers lost to 49ers 22-16. CHIEFS OFFENSE:...
Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More
"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
Chiefs missing top three receivers to start Chargers week
The Kansas City Chiefs are starting the week off rough with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman all out of practice.
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
State of the Colts' Defense: Secondary
The Indianapolis Colts' secondary has battled time and time again.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs and Chargers both had several players listed as non-participants in practice to start the week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. RB...
