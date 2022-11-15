Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
Related
Taylor Swift tour tickets listed for as much as $22,000 as Ticketmaster crashes
Millions of fans try to snap up presale tickets to singer’s 2023 Eras tour in the US, with Ticketmaster’s website facing ‘historically unprecedented demand’
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Taylor Swift tickets see huge demand amid reports of Ticketmaster site crash during presale event
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated stadium tour may reach record-high prices, as fans are rushing to secure their seats during the presale. Ticketmaster has addressed the increasing demand for Swift's concert via Twitter. "There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Why Ticketmaster's Verified Fan System Is Giving Taylor Swift Fans a Major Headache—and How to Actually Find Tickets
Fans trying to buy tickets for concerts by artists like Taylor Swift have been met with frustration due to Ticketmaster’s convoluted system.
The Funniest (And Saddest) Tweets About Trying To Get Taylor Swift Tickets
Ticketmaster better sleep with one eye open, according to these Swifties.
Taylor Swift fans share frustration over Ticketmaster experience
Some Taylor Swift fans took to social media to share their frustration after waiting for hours in a presale queue on Ticketmaster’s site to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras Tour. Congressman David Cicilline also pointed out the "excessive wait times and fees" and renewed his call for the Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation.
13 best memes and reactions as Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sale
Ticketmaster stunned Taylor Swift fans on Thursday by announcing that it was canceling Friday's public ticket sales for the star's Eras Tour.It came after the platform announced that more than two million tickets had been sold for her upcoming tour - which is the most for an artist in a single day.The company explained that the deluge of fans caused the massive slowdown on the platform yesterday, which infuriated fans - who'd snagged verified pre-sale yet were left ticketless.Ticketmaster blamed bots and fans without codes for the strain on the site, explaining in a blog post: "Never before has a...
interviewmagazine.com
“It’s a Bloodbath”: Swifties Are Coming For Ticketmaster
Never underestimate the power of Taylor Nation. The deluge of presale traffic for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, her first in nearly five years, brought the world’s largest ticketing site to a grinding halt. More than two years after Swifties mourned the cancellation of Lover Fest due to Covid-19, they gathered in online queues across the country anxiously—and patiently—awaiting their chance to secure tickets to Swift’s 2023 stadium tour, kicking off on March 17th, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. What they encountered was chaos and confusion. Ticketmaster, it turned out, was woefully unprepared for the sheer volume of Swifties hoping to buy tickets, inspiring a tweet from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez decrying the service’s merger with Live Nation. “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly,” she wrote. The sentiment was shared across Twitter by Swifties, all well-versed in the ins and outs of antitrust law, who’d cut class or taken off work for the chance to see Taylor perform songs next year from each of her ten studio albums. So we reached out to several of them to gather dispatches from the trenches of the virtual queue. In the words of one dejected devotee, “It was so stressful. Everyone had a bad time.”
Ticketmaster Angers Taylor Swift Fans as AOC Calls Company a 'Monopoly'
"8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue apparently," one user wrote.
Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Eras tour after refusing to take blame for website crashing
Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.General tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday (18 November), however, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation the day before.“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” they wrote on Twitter.The news comes shortly after the ticket seller said that a “staggering number of bot attacks” led to their website crashing when tickets first went on sale. On Tuesday (15 November), the first sale began for the...
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
artscanvas.org
Taylor Swift ticket sale problems spark widespread criticism of Ticketmaster
Judy Woodruff: Fans of Taylor Swift hoping to score tickets to her upcoming tour have met a confusing and chaotic system, prompting outrage from fans and lawmakers alike. John Yang: A mega-tour by megastar Taylor Swift is stirring up bad blood between the singers fans and the company behind the show.
Want to see Taylor Swift in New Jersey — good luck!
Millions of Taylor Swift fans brought the Ticketmaster website to crawl on Tuesday. It was so slow many thought the site has crashed. Ticketmaster says the site did not crash, but, "There has been unprecedented demand for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale." Swift's "Eras" tour has 52 dates, with more possible. It...
Taylor Swift tour chaos spurs calls to probe ticketing industry
When Taylor Swift announced her first tour in five years, Jacob Landry couldn't wait to jump in line to see his favorite artist take the stage. Landry said he was originally willing to pay around $300 to see Swift, but with fees the final price landed at a $569.
Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle
So many Swifties have been on an emotional rollercoaster trying to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour in 2023. The Ticketmaster presale ran into a wide array of issues, and Sara Haines called on the “All Too Well” singer to speak up about the problems that fans ran into while trying to get tickets for the show. The View co-host also called on the company to be broken up during a “Hot Topic” discussion on the show on Thursday, November 17.
Taylor Swift Fans Are Demanding Justice After Ticketmaster Presale Meltdown
Taylor Swift fans are beyond pissed after Ticketmaster websites across the nation “broke” this week, causing delays and disappointment for those desperate for coveted tickets to see Swift live for the first time in five years at her upcoming Eras tour. As many predicted, the process of obtaining...
Taylor Swift Ticket Sales Crash Ticketmaster, Ignite Fan Backlash, Renew Calls To Break Up Service: “Ticketmaster Is A Monopoly”
Fans trying to purchase seats for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which went on sale this morning, were irate at Ticketmaster for long waits, technical glitches and outright site crashes. Some compared it to The Hunger Games. Overwhelming demand from the same fans who had rocketed 10 songs from Swift’s...
Stereogum
Lawmakers Demand Ticketmaster Be Broken Up After Taylor Swift Ticketing Crash
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras Tour (which has expanded significantly to encompass 51 stadium shows) went on sale Tuesday. The demand was so intense that Ticketmaster’s servers crashed, and the company temporarily suspended the sale of Swift tickets. Now, as Politico points out, several Democrats in Congress are calling for the breakup of Ticketmaster’s monopoly and an investigation into its merger with Live Nation.
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Comments / 0