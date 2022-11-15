ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Taylor Swift fans share frustration over Ticketmaster experience

Some Taylor Swift fans took to social media to share their frustration after waiting for hours in a presale queue on Ticketmaster’s site to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras Tour. Congressman David Cicilline also pointed out the "excessive wait times and fees" and renewed his call for the Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation.
Indy100

13 best memes and reactions as Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sale

Ticketmaster stunned Taylor Swift fans on Thursday by announcing that it was canceling Friday's public ticket sales for the star's Eras Tour.It came after the platform announced that more than two million tickets had been sold for her upcoming tour - which is the most for an artist in a single day.The company explained that the deluge of fans caused the massive slowdown on the platform yesterday, which infuriated fans - who'd snagged verified pre-sale yet were left ticketless.Ticketmaster blamed bots and fans without codes for the strain on the site, explaining in a blog post: "Never before has a...
interviewmagazine.com

“It’s a Bloodbath”: Swifties Are Coming For Ticketmaster

Never underestimate the power of Taylor Nation. The deluge of presale traffic for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, her first in nearly five years, brought the world’s largest ticketing site to a grinding halt. More than two years after Swifties mourned the cancellation of Lover Fest due to Covid-19, they gathered in online queues across the country anxiously—and patiently—awaiting their chance to secure tickets to Swift’s 2023 stadium tour, kicking off on March 17th, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. What they encountered was chaos and confusion. Ticketmaster, it turned out, was woefully unprepared for the sheer volume of Swifties hoping to buy tickets, inspiring a tweet from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez decrying the service’s merger with Live Nation. “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly,” she wrote. The sentiment was shared across Twitter by Swifties, all well-versed in the ins and outs of antitrust law, who’d cut class or taken off work for the chance to see Taylor perform songs next year from each of her ten studio albums. So we reached out to several of them to gather dispatches from the trenches of the virtual queue. In the words of one dejected devotee, “It was so stressful. Everyone had a bad time.”
The Independent

Taylor Swift: Ticketmaster cancels public sale for Eras tour after refusing to take blame for website crashing

Ticketmaster has officially cancelled the public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.General tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Friday (18 November), however, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation the day before.“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” they wrote on Twitter.The news comes shortly after the ticket seller said that a “staggering number of bot attacks” led to their website crashing when tickets first went on sale. On Tuesday (15 November), the first sale began for the...
artscanvas.org

Taylor Swift ticket sale problems spark widespread criticism of Ticketmaster

Judy Woodruff: Fans of Taylor Swift hoping to score tickets to her upcoming tour have met a confusing and chaotic system, prompting outrage from fans and lawmakers alike. John Yang: A mega-tour by megastar Taylor Swift is stirring up bad blood between the singers fans and the company behind the show.
New Jersey 101.5

Want to see Taylor Swift in New Jersey — good luck!

Millions of Taylor Swift fans brought the Ticketmaster website to crawl on Tuesday. It was so slow many thought the site has crashed. Ticketmaster says the site did not crash, but, "There has been unprecedented demand for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale." Swift's "Eras" tour has 52 dates, with more possible. It...
HollywoodLife

Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle

So many Swifties have been on an emotional rollercoaster trying to secure tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour in 2023. The Ticketmaster presale ran into a wide array of issues, and Sara Haines called on the “All Too Well” singer to speak up about the problems that fans ran into while trying to get tickets for the show. The View co-host also called on the company to be broken up during a “Hot Topic” discussion on the show on Thursday, November 17.
Stereogum

Lawmakers Demand Ticketmaster Be Broken Up After Taylor Swift Ticketing Crash

Tickets for Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras Tour (which has expanded significantly to encompass 51 stadium shows) went on sale Tuesday. The demand was so intense that Ticketmaster’s servers crashed, and the company temporarily suspended the sale of Swift tickets. Now, as Politico points out, several Democrats in Congress are calling for the breakup of Ticketmaster’s monopoly and an investigation into its merger with Live Nation.
The Week

Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses

As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress.  The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...

