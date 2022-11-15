ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
WKSS KISS 95-7

Britney Spears Going After Selena Gomez

Britney Spears is slamming Selena Gomez after a speech Selena made 6 years ago?!. Britney took to Instagram (in a since deleted caption) absolutely slamming Selena. According to the Daily Mail, the original caption Britney posted read, "Don't you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on instagram ???!!!!! ...This is NOT something I would do... yet those women are the very ones who get 4 million dollar budget videos made about sucking and licking on homemade ice cream!!!! ... These other girls have nothing but beautiful bodies !!!! Who cares if the flaunt it ??? THEY SHOULD !!! So the next time I see someone with a big budget video sucking on lollipops yet giving righteous speeches shaming other women for exposing their bodies, I would like to tell those people don't be a hypocrite as you suck on your lollipop having HUGE budget dreams…. why would you stand firmly against girls getting attention JUST LIKE YOU and they have absolutely nothing ????"
Tyla

Selena Gomez hits back after 'falling out' with kidney donor friend

Tensions appear to be rising between Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raisa, who famously donated a kidney to Gomez back in 2017. Gomez’s recent comment about Taylor Swift being her ‘only friend in the industry’ seems to have ignited the alleged drama, with Raisa being a well-known Latina actor.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Elle

Katy Perry Looks Exactly Like Megan Fox With Her Latest Hairstyle

This morning, whilst half asleep and with both hair and sleep in my eyes, my usual mindless social media scrolling routine came to a halt when I saw – what I thought was – a stunning picture of Megan Fox. Alas, after doing a double take, I came to the realisation that it was, in fact, the Hot N Cold singer, Katy Perry. Read: 'We used to be, just like twins, so in sync.'
POPSUGAR

Christina Aguilera's Latinidad Was Just Right All Along

For over 20 years, pop music icon Christina Aguilera has been singing her way to the top of the charts. She recently received seven nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, including album of the year for "Aguilera." Her second Spanish-language album celebrates Aguilera's Latina heritage. She's of Ecuadorian descent, but the award-winning singer — in both English and Spanish — is still criticized for not being "Latina enough."
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Details How 2nd Romance With Ben Affleck Began: Revelations From Her ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

How it started! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck‘s 2021 reunion made tons of headlines, and now the Hustlers star is finally opening up about how it all went down. The “Get Right” songstress, 53, detailed her romance with the Oscar winner, 50, for the December cover story of Vogue magazine, published on Tuesday, November 8. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the New York City native said of the Argo director. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”
GEORGIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

North West storming TikTok with Penelope and Selena Gomez's sister Gracie

Penelope Disick and North West have been on top of their TikTok game lately. At their recent slumber party, they couldn’t resist dancing and lip-syncing to popular songs, plus, the special guest appearances from one of their closest friends. Penelope Disick‘s sleepover guestlist included cousin North West and two...

