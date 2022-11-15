Stop motion animation icon, Henry Selick, has been told he makes horror movies for kids, but the director of spooky classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline sees his filmography a little differently. He makes scary films for brave children of all ages. Sure spiders and snakes and demons are scary, but what about loss and loneliness and isolation? Those ideas are what drive his work and make them resonate with brave children of all ages. With his new film Wendell & Wild on Netflix picking up right where Selick left off, we got to talk to him about his films and why he makes them.

1 DAY AGO