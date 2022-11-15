Read full article on original website
How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
How Gen Z agencies wooed Democratic voters: ‘Young people are nervous to trust politicians’
Gen Z voters have faced crisis after crisis. In the midterms, peers helped candidates connect with them
Some Republicans Want to Raise Voting Age After Gen Z Midterm Turnout
As Gen Z headed to the polls this week, conservative commentators had a message for young voters: please stop. Tuesday’s midterm election saw Gen Z come out strong for Democrats, including for their generation’s first U.S. representative: Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat from Florida. The young blue bloc left Fox News personalities dismayed, with other conservative voices suggesting that the minimum voting age be raised from 18 (currently enshrined in the Constitution) to 21 or 28.
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now
Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
A major centrist Democratic think tank warns the party is 'out of touch' as voters seem to be gearing up to elect Republicans based on the economy
Voters seem to be headed to the polls to vote for Republicans due to one of their top concerns: the economy.
Opinion: Election results show it’s time for Republicans to leave the cult of Trump behind
The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know. On Tuesday — one week after Election Day,...
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
Election updates: 2022 midterm election results
With large batches still to be counted in key races, either party could still emerge with control of the House and Senate. Many poll watchers see a potential split, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats retaining a narrow Senate majority, a result forecast in polling for some time leading up to the election.
Trump gives strongest hint yet at 2024 run as he urges MAGA followers to vote in midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump teased a 2024 run Thursday night, telling a group of Iowa Republicans that he will "very, very, very probably do it again." His comment in Sioux City, a deep-red corner of the Hawkeye State, was met by thunderous applause. Trump paused for dramatic effect before adding, "Get ready!"
Young voters helped Democrats win the Senate and other midterm elections
Democrats delivered an upset to Republicans over the weekend, clinching a victory in the Nevada Senate race in order to maintain their narrow control of the chamber for at least the next two years. Election victories, like those of incumbent Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of...
Here Are The 11 States That Will Be Slow To Release Election Results
It will probably take at least 24 hours before winners in their high-profile races can be projected – and no, that isn’t evidence of fraud.
Fact check: Biden encouraged Americans to be patient as ballots are counted in 2022 midterms
President Biden did not announce in a Nov. 2 speech that Democrats will be cheating by dumping ballots during the midterms. That claim is false.
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Gen Z helped to stop the ‘red wave’ in the midterms. The Republicans’ response? Try to raise the voting age
Gen Z certainly brought their A-game to the US midterms last week. Predictions of a “red wave” were thwarted, thanks largely to young people turning up in huge numbers to vote for Democrats. Young women in particular: 72% of women aged 18-29 voted for Democrat candidates according to exit polls. Not hard to figure out why, is it? Do we vote for the forced-birthers or do we vote for the people who might give us a few rights over our own bodies? Hmmm. Still, that question seems to have stumped other demographics: Democrats lost voters aged 45 and older by at least seven points, including a 12-point loss among people over 65.
Democrats gain three trifectas, Republicans lose one in 2022 elections
As a result of the 2022 elections, there will be at least 22 Republican trifectas, 17 Democratic trifectas, and 10 divided governments where neither party had trifecta control. Alaska’s trifecta status remains unclear. Before the election, Alaska was under divided government. State government trifecta is a term to describe...
Young U.S. voters reduced the 'Red Wave' to a 'Pink Splash' in the midterm elections — why didn't polls predict it?
It increasingly seems that projections of election results based on public polling are unreliable. The 2022 midterm elections in the United States are a prime example. Americans appeared set to vote Republican en masse — in a so-called “Red Wave” — on the morning of Nov. 8. Amid high inflation, a precarious House of Representatives majority and low approval ratings for President Joe Biden, a perfect storm was brewing. Polls suggested a huge Republican win was imminent and the party was poised to secure control of the House and the Senate with a sizeable majority. We now know those predictions did...
