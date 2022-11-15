The New York State Athletic Commission was correct in the end, even if there was an unusual amount of confusion getting there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 281 preliminary bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez at Madison Square Garden, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission worked to get the scorecards right. One commissioner was seen in the cage leaning the scorecard against the top of the cage as he scribbled one score out and wrote another.

2 DAYS AGO