Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya stoppage was early
Michael Bisping wouldn’t be surprised if Israel Adesanya is frustrated by his UFC 281 stoppage loss, but doesn’t think it was early. Last Saturday night at UFC 281, Israel Adesanya was beaten by Alex Pereira in the main event. ‘Stylebender’ was up 3-1 on the scorecards but in the final round, ‘Poatan’ secured a TKO finish to capture the UFC middleweight championship.
Sean O’Malley Reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 281; ‘I Like the Stoppage’
The world is still buzzing about Alex Pereira and his shocking fifth-round knockout of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. Minutes away from certain defeat, Pereira kicked it into overdrive and delivered a flurry of strikes that stunned Adesanya. Trapped against the fence, ‘The Last Stylebender’ was unable to muster any offense of his own during a 10-second barrage of strikes that prompted referee Marc Goddard to step in and call for the stoppage, crowning a new middleweight world champion.
Firas Zahabi: Alex Pereira could've ended Israel Adesanya's career at UFC 281 if referee didn't intervene
Tristar Gym head coach Firas Zahabi believes referee Marc Goddard did Israel Adesanya a huge favor by jumping in to stop his UFC 281 fight with Alex Pereira. Down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards, Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rallied to finish Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) by TKO in the fifth round to capture the middleweight title this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
Darren Till responds after Chael Sonnen suggests he’s laying the groundwork to withdraw from UFC 282: “He’s scared of me Chael, because I threatened to pull his number up like I did Ariel’s”
Darren Till is responding after Chael Sonnen suggested that he’s laying the groundwork to withdraw from UFC 282. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. On the ticket will be Darren Till (18-4 MMA) vs Dricus Du Plessis (17-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.
themaclife.com
‘Heartbroken’ Frankie Edgar discusses retirement fight defeat
Sometimes things don’t go to script. Frankie Edgar, the former UFC champion and dare we say one of the most-liked fighters on the roster, bowed out from his future Hall of Fame career with a first-round defeat against Chris Gutiérrez in Madison Square Garden, with his flying knee strike disappointing the legions of Edgar fans who had encamped to Madison Square Garden from across the Hudson River.
CBS Sports
UFC 282 -- Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2: Fight card, date, odds, location, rumors, complete guide
Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira have the rare challenge of competing with their own Fight of the Year candidate in 2022. Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 10. It serves as a sequel to their thrilling, back-and-forth fight at UFC 275 in June.
TMZ.com
UFC's Chris Gutierrez Says Retiring Frankie Edgar Was 'Bittersweet'
Chris Gutierrez is fresh off the biggest win of his career ... but, he says the moment was actually bittersweet, 'cause he retired UFC legend Frankie Edgar -- someone he admired as a young fan of MMA. 31-year-old Gutierrez, who came into UFC 281 as an unranked fighter, knocked out...
CBS Sports
Bellator 288: Usman Nurmagomedov, Patricky Pitbull fight for family legacy, respect and the lightweight title
Usman Nurmagomedov and Patricky Pitbull have a lot more in common than one might think at first glance. Both are trying to live up to a storied family legacy and both are trying to erase any doubts about their ability inside the cage. Pitbull defends his Bellator lightweight championship against Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Friday night.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 referee, judging assignments revealed for ‘Prochazka vs Teixeira 2’
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 282: “Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the official UFC 282 poster here. Referee Marc Goddard will...
Michael Bisping sympathizes with Israel Adesanya but defends UFC 281 stoppage: 'If I were Israel, I'd be pretty annoyed'
Michael Bisping has mixed feelings about the way things went down in the main event of UFC 281. The former UFC middleweight champion believes referee Marc Goddard did a fine job in stopping the title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira when he did, but he can also understand why Adesanya feels it was premature.
NYSAC explains UFC 281 scorecard confusion before Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez decision
The New York State Athletic Commission was correct in the end, even if there was an unusual amount of confusion getting there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 281 preliminary bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez at Madison Square Garden, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission worked to get the scorecards right. One commissioner was seen in the cage leaning the scorecard against the top of the cage as he scribbled one score out and wrote another.
Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281
Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
Israel Adesanya explains disappointment with referee stoppage in Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 281: “You’ve seen where I can go to”
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wasn’t a big fan of his stoppage loss. Last Saturday, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon to headline UFC 281. Standing opposite the-then champion was his longtime foe, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian famously defeated Adesanya twice in their days as kickboxers.
Raleigh News & Observer
UFC champ Aljamain Sterling says Henry Cejudo doesn’t ‘move’ him, explains downside of fight
NEW YORK – The idea of fighting Henry Cejudo apparently doesn’t excite UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) retired in May 2020 and relinquished his bantamweight title. However, the former UFC dual champion’s retirement soon could end as “Triple C” is currently eligible to return.
Yardbarker
UFC Veteran Rogerio Bontorin to Make Rizin Debut on New Year’s Eve
Several bouts have been added to the Rizin 40 card scheduled for New Year’s Eve, including UFC veteran Rogerio Bontorin. Three other contests were also recently confirmed for the card: Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park in a non-title affair at super atomweight; Tsuyoshi Kamiyama vs. Junior Tafa at heavyweight and Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa at bantamweight.
MMA Fighting
Jon Anik recaps Alex Pereira’s late finish of Israel Adesanya, UFC 281, remembers Anthony Johnson
Jon Anik may have been a little under the weather on the headset during Saturday’s UFC 281 event, but the action that took place at Madison Square Garden certainly provided a boost. Following one of the best cards of 2022, the UFC’s lead play-by-play voice sits down with MMA...
UFC Fight Night 215 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Laura Sanko returns as desk analyst
The UFC schedule continues this week with UFC Fight Night 215 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been...
