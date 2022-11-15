Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Vena Mae (Hubble) Bradley
Vena Mae (Hubble) Bradley of Cave City, Arkansas, departed life on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born February 21, 1943, in Etowah, Arkansas, the daughter of Clarence Artie and Mable Mae (Blassingame) Hubble. On September 24, 1960, Miss Vena Hubble was wed to Mr....
Obituary: Jerry Spearman Jr.
Jerry Spearman Jr., 62, of Newport passed from this life on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born September 12, 1960, to Jerry (JC) Spearman Sr. and Ruthie Mae (Reynolds) Spearman. Jerry was a member of Greater Morning Star Church, where he was a deacon and a Sunday School Superintendent...
Obituary: Shirley Ann Barnett
Shirley Ann Barnett, 83, went home to be with the LORD on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born in Batesville, AR, on November 3, 1939, to Loral and Myrtle Vickers. A lifelong resident of Batesville, Arkansas, Shirley was an active member of the Quail Valley Church of Christ. Shirley worked at home raising her 5 kids until she took a job at ConAgra in 1966 where she gave over 35 years of faithful service before her retirement. The thing in this world that was most important to both Shirley and her husband Alfred was family.
Obituary: Willine Person
Willine Person, 73, of Newport departed this life on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. She was born February 3, 1949, to Willie Watkins Jr. and Violet (McTye) Watkins. Willine was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She loved going to church, singing and fishing, but above everything else she loved raising children.
UACCB Debate Team competes in Red River Classic
The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) Debate Team recently competed in the Red River Classic Debate Tournament held Nov. 4 – 6, 2022, at the campus of Louisiana State University at Shreveport. The tournament had over 100 debaters from across the various divisions. UACCB students Shayne...
Obituary: Gregory Nelson Girtman
Gregory Nelson Girtman, age 59, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home. He was born July 25, 1963, in Batesville to Norman and Imogene Rider Girtman. He was retired from ConAgra Foods having worked in maintenance. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cave City. He enjoyed hunting, working in his garden and going to the races.
Lyon College students, faculty and staff give back to community at 28th Annual Service Day
Article By Colton Strader — Lyon College / Featured image: Members of the Lyon College Scots baseball team volunteer at Riverside Park in Batesville during Lyon College’s 28th Annual Service Day. A total of 224 Lyon College students, faculty and staff gathered in the cold morning hours recently...
Obituary: Phyliss Eilene Reynolds
Phyliss Eilene Reynolds of Weiner, Arkansas, departed this life at the Flo & Phil Hospice House on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the age of 76. She was born in Newport on June 6, 1946, the daughter of Bill and Emma (Stoker) Adams. She married Alfred Hensley Reynolds on March...
Batesville School District recognized in statewide reading program
Featured image (from left): Jennifer Douglas, Mollie Hill, Alisha Inman-Cummings, Lorrie McClure, and Dr. Michael Hester were present to represent the BSD district in this R.I.S.E. effort. Not pictured: Laura Howard. The Batesville School District was recently recognized as one of six partnerships by the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE)...
NADT’s ‘Nutcracker’ performances this weekend at UACCB
The North Arkansas Dance Theatre’s (NADT) production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the stage this season. In a release, NADT noted this will be the theatre’s production of the classic Christmas ballet will feature a cast of over 100, from ages 5 through 65. Performances will...
Citizens Bank named one of 2022’s “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker magazine
Citizens Bank, headquartered in Batesville, has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker magazine. According to a media release, American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. Citizens Bank is the only Arkansas bank to be named on the list. As challenges for employee retention and hiring continue to impact businesses across the country, the Arkansas-based company is continuing its legacy in the industry of having a people-centric philosophy.
