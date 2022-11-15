Shirley Ann Barnett, 83, went home to be with the LORD on Monday, November 14, 2022. She was born in Batesville, AR, on November 3, 1939, to Loral and Myrtle Vickers. A lifelong resident of Batesville, Arkansas, Shirley was an active member of the Quail Valley Church of Christ. Shirley worked at home raising her 5 kids until she took a job at ConAgra in 1966 where she gave over 35 years of faithful service before her retirement. The thing in this world that was most important to both Shirley and her husband Alfred was family.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO