Green Bay, WI

fantasypros.com

Amari Rodgers released by Packers

The Green Bay Packers have released WR and return man Amari Rodgers ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. (packers.com) Rodgers, drafted out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field on offense, spending most of his time on special teams. Rodgers never played more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps in a game in his season and a half and fumbled the ball seven times, five times this season. Rodgers is just 23 and in his sophomore, and he could be picked up by a team via the waiver wire.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday: Our scouting report, score prediction

When two banged-up teams that haven't exactly been lighting up scoreboards this season meet on short rest, don't be surprised if the result is a sloppy football game. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) visit the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime / News Channel 5). The quick turnaround from Sunday to Thursday came at a bad time for both teams; the Titans and Packers both released injury reports with 17 players on them Monday, including both teams' starting quarterbacks and running backs and perennial All-Pro candidates like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Texans claim former Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers, per report

One day after adding former Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin, the Texans have welcomed another notable name to their offense, claiming former Packers wide receiver and return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers, per ESPN. A 2021 third-round draft pick, Rodgers was released by Green Bay on Tuesday, just two days after losing his fifth fumble of the year in Week 10.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Browns TE David Njoku Returns to Practice Ahead of Bills Game

At last, Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has returned to practice after missing several weeks with a sprained ankle. Njoku was out two games with the ankle injury that he suffered against the Baltimore Ravens. This is big news for the Browns, who are going to welcome their starting...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Comeback

NFL makes big decision regarding Buffalo game

It was reported earlier this week that a huge snowstorm was expected to hit the Buffalo area this weekend, with 4-6 feet of snow possible in the area by Sunday. This clearly put the Buffalo Bills’ home matchup against the Cleveland Browns this weekend in jeopardy. The NFL has now made a decision prior to Read more... The post NFL makes big decision regarding Buffalo game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Randall Cobb (ankle) expected to play Thursday for Packets

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is expected to play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Cobb returned to practice this week and the Packers plan to activate him from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game. He will likely compete for targets behind Allen Lazard and rookie Christian Watson. He only has one game with more than 3 catches this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll

So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad

Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Packers vs. Titans: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers got the victory they needed on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. However, that win won’t mean anything if they can’t turn in a repeat performance against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “You’ve got to consistently go out there...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

How Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Learned He Had Appendicitis

PITTSBURGH -- It wasn't the best story to tell in front of a bunch of TV cameras. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will admit that. But he still detailed his discovery of appendicitis just 24 hours before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints. Fitzpatrick said he started to feel his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Nathaniel Hackett: Broncos’ Offensive Identity ‘It isn’t a Good One’

The Denver Broncos' 2022 season was supposed to be the moment when years of playoff pain were washed away on a euphoric wave of new beginnings. Instead, as the Las Vegas Raiders head to Denver, the Broncos are lurching inevitably towards irrelevance once again and in an ever more infuriating manner. Even with Russell Wilson at the helm — nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion — the Broncos' woeful offense has rendered their stellar defense completely sterile.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21

PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Tennessean

Who are the Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers officials?

The lead referee for Thursday's game between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers is Bill Vinovich. Vinovich is in his 14th season as an NFL referee, split into two stints. Tennessee is 9-3 in games he officiates, including wins vs. Indianapolis and at Jacksonville last season. He also refereed the Packers' Week 1 loss at Minnesota earlier this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade

The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
HOUSTON, TX

