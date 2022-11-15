Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why is James Wiseman playing in the G League? Warriors, Steve Kerr see assignment to Santa Cruz as opportunity for growth
When the Warriors lost Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee in the offseason, the hope was that the young guys would fill their void. So far, that hasn't been the case. It's been particularly tough going for James Wiseman. The No. 2 pick in the...
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Sporting News
Ja Morant switched hands mid-air on a dunk, one-upped Michael Jordan and sent Twitter into a frenzy during Grizzlies vs. Pelicans game
Welcome to the Vinsanity Scale! In honor of one of the greatest in-game dunkers in NBA history, the Vinsanity Scale rates dunks on a scale of 1-4. Similar to the Horry Scale, the dunk in question is graded on the game situation, difficulty and celebration to answer one question: Would it make Half Man, Half Amazing proud?
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans
Tri-City Herald
Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade
The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
NBA Twitter reacts to James Wiseman being sent to G League Santa Cruz
Following their blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, the Golden State Warriors made the decision to send former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. To get more practice and consistent reps during game action, the 21-year-old could spend...
KSBW.com
Wiseman sent to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has announced that James Wiseman will be sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-League affiliate. This is coming after Golden State's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14. where Wiseman played nine, minutes finishing with two points, two rebounds and three assists.
Tri-City Herald
Goodie Mob Performing at Atlanta Hawks Game
The Atlanta Hawks today announced that legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform for the first time at the Hawks home game on Sunday, Nov. 27 against the Miami HEAT. Over the past 30 years, the four-man lyrical group, which consists of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp, has added tremendously to the development of the culture of hip-hop and been recognized as being innovative, incisive, impactful and inspirational.
Tri-City Herald
Yardbarker
Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo
Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
ESPN
CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110
NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
