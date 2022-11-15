ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
WREG

Jackson returns but Grizzlies fall to Zion-less Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tri-City Herald

Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade

The NBA is never short of mysterious, subliminal tweets from players. In this case, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon went to Twitter following his team’s 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday,. Gordon simply tweeted out an angry face emoji — that's it. Now, whether that...
HOUSTON, TX
KSBW.com

Wiseman sent to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has announced that James Wiseman will be sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-League affiliate. This is coming after Golden State's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14. where Wiseman played nine, minutes finishing with two points, two rebounds and three assists.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Tri-City Herald

Goodie Mob Performing at Atlanta Hawks Game

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that legendary Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will perform for the first time at the Hawks home game on Sunday, Nov. 27 against the Miami HEAT. Over the past 30 years, the four-man lyrical group, which consists of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo and Big Gipp, has added tremendously to the development of the culture of hip-hop and been recognized as being innovative, incisive, impactful and inspirational.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave

Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

CJ McCollum scores 23 points, Pelicans top Bulls 124-110

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating the Chicago Bulls 124-110 on Wednesday night. Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy