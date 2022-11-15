VISALIA – The California Department of Education is paving the way towards a new generation of multilingual residents in the state, and Visalia’s there to walk the path. Amongst a handful of applicants throughout the state, Visalia Unified School District was one of 27 school districts in California to be awarded a dual language immersion (DLI) grant, the first grant of its kind, from the California Department of Education (CDE). With the grant, the school district can help reach the CDE’s goal of equipping students with multilingual skills to eventually achieve a multilingual state, and also promote student appreciation and engagement with diverse cultures throughout the world.

