America's rapidly aging society is placing financial strain on its two core old-age programs, Social Security and Medicare. Now, as Republicans are close to winning back control of the House in the midterm elections, some lawmakers are embracing plans for overhauling the programs — including raising the age for seniors to claim benefits to 70 years old.
Over the last eight decades, Republican members of congress have futilely attempted to substantially lower Social Security benefits. Understandably, they were almost always punished at the polls, especially by older voters and their families. The sanctity of these benefits soon became known as “the third rail of American politics.” Step...
Deseret News asked experts across the political spectrum what they expect for family policy in the next two years. From abortion to the child tax credit, paid leave and child care subsidies, experts have different priorities and views of control of the House and Senate post-midterms as final counts for Democrats and Republicans are tallied.
Women's unpaid labor can help offset an economic crisis. But it also contributes to the gender wage gap. Paula Newbaker, 64, knew she might need to take a pay cut when she left her long career in public relations in Washington D.C. to care for her 91 year-old mother with dementia outside of Pittsburgh. But she didn’t expect it to be so dramatic.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman."Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."The ordinance also would prohibit protesters from occupying driveways to such clinics, and allows the health facilities to install permanent markings on their driveways to indicate the boundaries not to be trespassed upon."Abortion...
This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Social Security is one of the top-searched financial terms on the internet right now. Interest in the topic spiked after recent...
Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney testified about the mechanics behind him tacking on fringe benefits to salaries and bonuses at the direction of high-level executives, as the company's criminal trial in New York resumed on Thursday.
Two veteran GOP congressmen sent a letter to secretaries Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken demanding they respond to the recent Iranian attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq.
Sometime in 2023, the United States is going to hit its debt limit … again. And the New York Times has counted at least five key House Republican leaders who are ready to risk throwing the nation into default unless they get changes in Social Security and Medicare. I’d...
Farming is a job you rarely retire from completely, even when you’re long past retirement age and have already started collecting Social Security. This presents some unique challenges for farmers and ranchers in terms of what counts as earnings and how they might impact your Social Security benefits and income taxes.
When floods or fires destroy American communities, taxpayers often pick up the tab. But as climate change sends costs soaring, where is the limit?
Voters in states around the nation sent mixed messages Tuesday when it came to hiking taxes on people with higher incomes. Massachusetts voters approved a measure to raise funding for education and transportation by amending the state’s constitution to create an additional 4% tax for people making more than $1 million a year. Coloradans also showed a willingness to tax wealthier residents, approving a measure that will reduce income tax deductions for households with incomes over $300,000. The added revenue will go to pay for free school meals for students in the state.
