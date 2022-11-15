ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Republicans want to push Social Security, Medicare eligibility age to 70

America's rapidly aging society is placing financial strain on its two core old-age programs, Social Security and Medicare. Now, as Republicans are close to winning back control of the House in the midterm elections, some lawmakers are embracing plans for overhauling the programs — including raising the age for seniors to claim benefits to 70 years old.
Social Security Benefits: The Third And Fourth Rails Of American Politics

Over the last eight decades, Republican members of congress have futilely attempted to substantially lower Social Security benefits. Understandably, they were almost always punished at the polls, especially by older voters and their families. The sanctity of these benefits soon became known as “the third rail of American politics.” Step...
What happens to family policies like child care, paid leave now?

Deseret News asked experts across the political spectrum what they expect for family policy in the next two years. From abortion to the child tax credit, paid leave and child care subsidies, experts have different priorities and views of control of the House and Senate post-midterms as final counts for Democrats and Republicans are tallied.
Minneapolis advances ordinance halting people from blocking access to abortion providers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Mayor Jacob Frey and the Minneapolis City Council have advanced an ordinance that will prohibit anti-abortion rights protesters from blocking others' access to reproductive health care facilities in the city.The ordinance was spearheaded by City Council Member Lisa Goodman."Abortion rights are not truly a right for all women if there is no access," Goodman said. "This ordinance helps ensure access to reproductive health care in Minneapolis."The ordinance also would prohibit protesters from occupying driveways to such clinics, and allows the health facilities to install permanent markings on their driveways to indicate the boundaries not to be trespassed upon."Abortion...
Worried About Social Security? Here's the Reality

This story is part of So Money, an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. Social Security is one of the top-searched financial terms on the internet right now. Interest in the topic spiked after recent...
Social Security: 6 Things Farmers and Ranchers Need To Know

Farming is a job you rarely retire from completely, even when you’re long past retirement age and have already started collecting Social Security. This presents some unique challenges for farmers and ranchers in terms of what counts as earnings and how they might impact your Social Security benefits and income taxes.
Voters in One State Approve a Tax on Millionaires

Voters in states around the nation sent mixed messages Tuesday when it came to hiking taxes on people with higher incomes. Massachusetts voters approved a measure to raise funding for education and transportation by amending the state’s constitution to create an additional 4% tax for people making more than $1 million a year. Coloradans also showed a willingness to tax wealthier residents, approving a measure that will reduce income tax deductions for households with incomes over $300,000. The added revenue will go to pay for free school meals for students in the state.
Commanders sued by DC for cheating fans out of ticket money

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia, this time accused of scheming to cheat fans out of ticket money. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Thursday announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for the team’s actions in taking season-ticket holder money and keeping it for its own purposes. It’s the second civil suit filed by Racine’s office in the past week after initially accusing the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league of colluding to deceive fans about an investigation into the team’s workplace culture. Racine in a statement said the club’s ticket policy in question “is yet another example of egregious mismanagement and illegal conduct by Commanders executives who seem determined to lie, cheat, and steal from District residents in as many ways as possible.”
