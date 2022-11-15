Rockingham Police seek theft, fraud suspects

Courtesy RPD

ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals suspected of several related crimes.

The Rockingham Police Department on Tuesday posted a photo of what appears to be a man and woman from security video at Walmart.

Investigators say the two are suspected of breaking into a vehicle at Eastside Cemetery and stealing a purse, then using the victim’s financial card(s) at Walmart and other places.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or the alleged crimes is encouraged to contact the Rockingham Police Department at 910-895-2468 or through Facebook or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 901-997-5454. Information can also be shared through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Police say tipsters can remain anonymous.