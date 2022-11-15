Read full article on original website
Brent Schartel
1d ago
This is why mail in ballots should not be allowed. if you are that lazy and can not got to vote in person you don't deserve a voice! Before someone complains there is a difference between mail in and absent ballots.
Sheila Woods
1d ago
This is why there should never be mail in ballots except for a few exceptions. Working out of town, elderly that aren't able to go, and military. If the debate would have been earlier alot of people wouldn't have voted for fettermen. things need to change
Deena Kershner
1d ago
How many of those 700,000 voted before the debate? How many would have changed their mind? debates should be a requirement of running for office so the public is better informed and they must take place before mail in voting begins.
Shapiro, Davis vow to build an administration that ‘looks like Pennsylvania’
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis vowed to build an administration that "looks like Pennsylvania." The post Shapiro, Davis vow to build an administration that ‘looks like Pennsylvania’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WGAL
Austin Davis will make history as Pennsylvania lieutenant governor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is about to have a new lieutenant governor. Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis ran alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro. Davis called the results of the 2022 governor's race historic and humbling. He was elected the first black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania history. "I believe representation matters...
abc27.com
What happens to mail-in ballots that don’t count in Pennsylvania?
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, but that hasn’t stopped the 1.4 million requested mail in ballots from arriving at different county election offices. Lancaster, Dauphin, and York reported around a hundred per county. Those...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County.
Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years
Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
WGAL
Balance of power in Pennsylvania House still undecided
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We could soon learn whether we'll see a change in which party controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. We're waiting for results in some close races that would decide the balance of power. In Montgomery County, 317 ballots must still be counted in the 151st District...
Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion
We need substantial steps forward from the incoming Shapiro administration for bonding reform. The post Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Have Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania House? The latest on the deciding races
Attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots.
After a stroke, Pa.’s John Fetterman becomes a powerful voice for the disabled
In the waning days of the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, Democratic challenger John Fetterman surprised many when he agreed to a debate with his Republican challenger. Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke he had five months prior, had avoided the debate circuit.
Tom Wolf’s Pa. climate program awaits court decision after GOP, industry challenge
The future of Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature climate program is in the hands of Commonwealth Court. The court heard arguments in two cases Wednesday on whether the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is constitutional. Attorneys for industry groups and Republican state lawmakers, who oppose Pennsylvania joining RGGI, said it is...
WJAC TV
Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call
(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
MSNBC
Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Rachel Maddow emphasizes the importance of every vote cast with a look at the currently extremely close state election results in Pennsylvania, with the House currented tied in a 100-100 split, and one pending seat separated by only 14 votes.Nov. 15, 2022.
Pa. State House race in Montgomery County hinges on 334 pending votes
Montgomery County officials released a breakdown Monday of how many potential votes remain to be counted in the battle for the 151st state House seat, which could be a majority-maker in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Spoiler alert: The total universe of outstanding ballots is 334. With the current gap...
Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
thisislowermerion.com
Dems Inch Toward PA House Majority, Cerrato Takes Lead In Pivotal Race
The likelihood that Democrats will have a majority in the Pennsylvania House increased significantly today. According to Montgomery County Voter Services, Democrat Missy Cerrato now leads incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by 37 votes in the 151st District State House Race. As of this morning, Voter Serviices showed Stephens with a...
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
How Summer Lee’s historic congressional win in western Pa. reverberates beyond politics
PITTSBURGH — Summer Lee’s historic victory in Tuesday’s midterm election secured her a place in history as Pennsylvania’s first Black congresswoman, but experts and organizers say her win speaks to a broader movement that is focused on representation and beliefs rather than solely electability. “I think...
WGAL
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sees increased need
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is next week. With food costs rising, many are reaching out for help. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one place trying to meet that need. Executive director Joe Arthur said that need is up about 20%. "2022 has been extra busy. We've had a...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
