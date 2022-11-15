ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 185

Brent Schartel
1d ago

This is why mail in ballots should not be allowed. if you are that lazy and can not got to vote in person you don't deserve a voice! Before someone complains there is a difference between mail in and absent ballots.

Reply(52)
88
Sheila Woods
1d ago

This is why there should never be mail in ballots except for a few exceptions. Working out of town, elderly that aren't able to go, and military. If the debate would have been earlier alot of people wouldn't have voted for fettermen. things need to change

Reply(4)
28
Deena Kershner
1d ago

How many of those 700,000 voted before the debate? How many would have changed their mind? debates should be a requirement of running for office so the public is better informed and they must take place before mail in voting begins.

Reply(5)
27
Related
WGAL

Austin Davis will make history as Pennsylvania lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is about to have a new lieutenant governor. Democratic state Rep. Austin Davis ran alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro. Davis called the results of the 2022 governor's race historic and humbling. He was elected the first black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania history. "I believe representation matters...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Balance of power in Pennsylvania House still undecided

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We could soon learn whether we'll see a change in which party controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. We're waiting for results in some close races that would decide the balance of power. In Montgomery County, 317 ballots must still be counted in the 151st District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call

(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee votes in favor of Krasner impeachment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Philadelphia works to put more cops on the street to fight crime, there was a step forward Tuesday in the effort to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner. A Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of articles of impeachment against Krasner. The vote will now be sent to the floor of the state House.The GOP-controlled state House of Representatives is moving closer to impeaching Krasner.Republican state Rep. Martina White from Northeast Philadelphia says the process is about justice. "I just want to make sure that the citizens of Philadelphia have an opportunity to live their life the way...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thisislowermerion.com

Dems Inch Toward PA House Majority, Cerrato Takes Lead In Pivotal Race

The likelihood that Democrats will have a majority in the Pennsylvania House increased significantly today. According to Montgomery County Voter Services, Democrat Missy Cerrato now leads incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by 37 votes in the 151st District State House Race. As of this morning, Voter Serviices showed Stephens with a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County

John Fetterman celebrates his win.Screenshot via John Fetterman Twitter. John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank sees increased need

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thanksgiving is next week. With food costs rising, many are reaching out for help. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is one place trying to meet that need. Executive director Joe Arthur said that need is up about 20%. "2022 has been extra busy. We've had a...
HARRISBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy