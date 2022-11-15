ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Rep. Stefanik reelected as House GOP Conference Chair

By Isabella Colello
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hB6aY_0jC4Ytry00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has once again been elected as House Republican Conference Chair.

This was confirmed on November 15. The House Republican Conference Chair is the third-ranking position in the GOP Conference, following Floor Leader and Floor Whip.

Rep. Stefanik was recently reelected as Congresswoman for New York’s 21st District during the 2022 midterm election. She first was elected as House Republican Conference Chair during her previous term in May 2021 when she replaced Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney.

Rep. Stefanik released the following statement regarding her reelection as chair:

I am honored to earn the overwhelming support of the House Republican Conference to continue serving as our Republican Conference Chair in the 118th Congress.

Throughout this process, I have had countless conversations with members-elect and returning members from all corners of our House Republican Conference, and I want to thank each of them for taking the time to share their ideas, concerns, goals, and priorities for the 118th Congress.

I believe that one of the most important qualities of any leader is commitment and the ability to listen, and I will continue to make these a top priority in this position.

As the House Republican Conference Chair, I will continue to work to; keep our message disciplined, unified and on offense every single day, support our agenda, execute an effective rapid response strategy to push back on the biased mainstream media in real-time, elevate all voices of our Conference to highlight the extraordinary background and talents of every Member in order to communicate, legislate, and WIN!

As we saw clearly across my home state of New York, the American people cannot afford Democrats’ reckless spending and want an alternative to Democrats’ failed, Far Left policies. House Republicans have solutions and are ready to prosecute the case against Joe Biden and his failed radical agenda.

In the new Republican majority, we will stand up for an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable to the American people.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Deep South Taco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills rookies give back to WNY ahead of Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and some Buffalo Bills are spending their day off by giving back. The organization partnered with FeedMore WNY for the annual Thanksgiving Blitz event; 600 families will now get a holiday dinner thanks to the Bills. Each family received a tote filled with a Thanksgiving […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“Doozy of a storm”: city, county preparing for snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major snowstorm expected this weekend across Western new York, Erie County and the city of Buffalo are making their preparations. In the city of Buffalo, up to four feet of snow is expected beginning on Thursday night and going until Saturday night with a light dusting on Sunday. Winds […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy