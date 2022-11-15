ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
floridianpress.com

Why DeSantis Shouldn't run for President

If you remember when gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was down a whopping 7-points in November of 2018 to Democrat Andrew Gillum, the rising new star in the Democrat party. DeSantis at the time went to President Donald Trump and asked for his endorsement. Trump delivered and took him under his...
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections

City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court. Dustin Anderson, of New Port Richey, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. Anderson has served as...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Florida seniors have big medical debt

Florida's oldest residents face the nation's biggest burden of medical bills, according to a new study. What's happening: 14% of seniors in Florida — which has one of the largest populations of adults age 65 and older in the U.S. — have outstanding medical debt, a report by Alignment Health found.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Florida’s teachers face changing landscape

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Florida's new medical marijuana czar is a lawyer and former Navy officer

Overseeing nearly 500 medical marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new medical pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans

(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy