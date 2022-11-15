Read full article on original website
floridianpress.com
Why DeSantis Shouldn't run for President
If you remember when gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was down a whopping 7-points in November of 2018 to Democrat Andrew Gillum, the rising new star in the Democrat party. DeSantis at the time went to President Donald Trump and asked for his endorsement. Trump delivered and took him under his...
calleochonews.com
Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections
City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.
Miami-Dade flips red: Midterm lessons for Republicans and Democrats
Miami-Dade County swung red this election, making Gov. Ron DeSantis the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win the county in two decades. It's a sharp reversal from 2018, when DeSantis lost the state's most populous, majority-Hispanic county by roughly 20 points. The intrigue: There were early signs that Republicans had...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
Florida GOP gains likely to help push Republicans into House Majority
Based on current vote counts, it appears Republicans will secure a narrow lead in the U.S. House, though GOP gains were a far cry from the red wave initially projected. With the GOP underperforming nationwide, Florida’s new Republican seats like District 4 in northeast Florida, ended up being critical to flipping the House.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Announces Dr. Ladapo To Serve As Surgeon General In His Second Term
In Florida, Republicans didn’t simply deliver a red wave, they obliterated Democrats up and down the ballot, putting to rest any notion that Florida is a purple state. It wasn’t a surprise that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis dispatched Democrat Charlie Crist and by a 19-point spread. “And so
floridapolitics.com
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court. Dustin Anderson, of New Port Richey, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. Anderson has served as...
Florida seniors have big medical debt
Florida's oldest residents face the nation's biggest burden of medical bills, according to a new study. What's happening: 14% of seniors in Florida — which has one of the largest populations of adults age 65 and older in the U.S. — have outstanding medical debt, a report by Alignment Health found.
thefamuanonline.com
Florida’s teachers face changing landscape
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
usf.edu
Florida's new medical marijuana czar is a lawyer and former Navy officer
Overseeing nearly 500 medical marijuana retail sites and more than 750,000 patients, Florida’s new medical pot czar is an attorney who spent more than two decades in the U.S. Navy and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. Florida Department of Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
cw34.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
Florida power companies push for another rate hike
A hearing in Tallahassee Thursday could determine whether many Floridians will pay more for electricity next year.
Insurance Pressures Continue In Florida After Nicole
Despite pounding parts of the East Coast, Hurricane Nicole will not hit Florida’s insurance market as hard as Hurricane Ian. CoreLogic, a property information and analytics firm, released an early estimate Friday that said Nicole’s privately insured losses will be less than $750 million.
Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans
(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
AG Moody announces $26M for Florida in settlement with Google
Google owes Florida almost $27 million following a lawsuit over the company's app tracking policies.
Per month $4,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents.
Stimulus payments worth $4,000 per month are coming for millions of Florida residents because inflation is taking a big bite out of Floradian's purchasing power. They may feel the hit to their wallets more intensely than elsewhere.
