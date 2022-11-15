WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. -- "There's so much to life and you want to spend it laughing and smiling as much as possible no matter what your situation," said Angela Melchiorre. The 40-year-old's life was turned upside down last year when she was diagnosed with stage four non-small cell lung cancer, also known as Adenocarcinoma. The cross fit athlete was experiencing chest pain before admitting herself to the emergency room.

