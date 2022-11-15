Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
'On knife's edge': Control of House could come down to CA, but path narrows for Democrats
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the race for control of the House of Representatives now down to the wire, all eyes are looking towards California. Across the state, nearly four million ballots from the midterm election still need to be counted. Those votes are critical in House races that are still too close to call.
ABC30 Fresno
This is why New Jersey's reinstated bear hunt won't curb interactions with humans
The black bears of New Jersey can run, but they can't hide, from the onslaught of hunters who will soon seek them as their prized quarry. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council voted unanimously during a meeting Tuesday to reinstate the state's annual bear hunt, citing a significant increase in bear sightings around the state. But animal conservationists are criticizing the decision, stating that it won't lead to a decrease in human and bear interactions.
ABC30 Fresno
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Texas, southern New Mexico
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled western Texas and southern New Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The epicenter was northwest of Pecos, Texas, about 170 miles east of El Paso, the National Weather Service in El Paso tweeted. The earthquake occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time. Data...
ABC30 Fresno
New Jersey woman creates comedy skits to cope with cancer
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. -- "There's so much to life and you want to spend it laughing and smiling as much as possible no matter what your situation," said Angela Melchiorre. The 40-year-old's life was turned upside down last year when she was diagnosed with stage four non-small cell lung cancer, also known as Adenocarcinoma. The cross fit athlete was experiencing chest pain before admitting herself to the emergency room.
