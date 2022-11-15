ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Mariners could trade ex-All-Star slugger?

The Seattle Mariners may be shaking up the Scrabble board a bit just a few months after ending their lengthy franchise playoff drought. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Tuesday that the Mariners are willing to trade outfielder Jesse Winker this offseason. Morosi adds that Seattle is also open to moving one of two starting pitchers, Chris Flexen or Marco Gonzales (though, to this point, not in the same trade as Winker).
SEATTLE, WA
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder signs deal with Nationals

Derek Hill didn’t have to wait long to find a new opportunity. The former Detroit Tigers outfielder signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday and will receive an invitation to spring training. He’ll have a chance to compete for a bench role with the Nats.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed

The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Select Four Players

The Mariners announced Tuesday that they’ve selected the contract of righties Prelander Berroa and Isaiah Campbell and outfielders Cade Marlowe and Jonatan Clase. All four are now on the 40-man roster and protected from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The quartet of additions fills Seattle’s 40-man roster for the time being.
SEATTLE, WA
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: A wild imagined version of the 2023 Orioles emerges

There are now four months and 13 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day 2023. It is time for all of us to be introduced to a fun alternate version of the 2023 Orioles. FanGraphs writer Michael Baumann (not the same one as the pitcher) wrote an article yesterday in which he wondered how good the Orioles could possibly get if they went berserk with free agent spending this winter. His hypothetical big-money Orioles, which he called the “Meaty Orioles” in a slick pun, included the following signings:
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Adley Rutschman is the runner-up in AL Rookie of the Year voting

The Orioles will have to wait at least one more year to break their drought of having a player win one of the major BBWAA postseason awards. Their only hope for this year, Adley Rutschman, was announced as the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year on Monday night. Rutschman fell shy of the winner, outfielder Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners. Rodríguez was a near-unanimous choice.
