West Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton. Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings

Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday. Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings. "You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint. This incident occurred on Oct. 9 at 9:48 p.m. on the 1600 block of NW Twelve Street. Deputies said the armed men forced the victim into his home at gunpoint and demanded cash.
BELLE GLADE, FL
wflx.com

Woman hit, killed by car in Port St. Lucie

A woman was hit and killed by a car early Thursday in Port St. Lucie, police said. The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest Savona Boulevard. Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a Chevrolet Malibu driving south struck and killed a 29-year-old Port St. Lucie woman who was walking home in the roadway.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach

Law enforcement agencies are investigating three shootings that injured three people near downtown West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third shooting involved a West Palm Beach police officer. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Palm Springs

A woman was taken to a hospital after an early morning drive-by shooting Tuesday in Palm Springs, police said. The Palm Springs Police Department said a woman in her 20s was shot just before 3 a.m. in front of a home in the 300 block of Alemeda Drive. The victim...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce

An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Deisha Dickenson: Missing woman located, officials say

UPDATE: Deisha Dickenson has been located, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen days ago in Lantana. The sheriff's office said Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen Tuesday...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Suspect in 1983 cold case pleads guilty, then gets out of jail

Man accused of killing a Delray Beach woman in 1983 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, one day after rejecting a plea deal in open court. Ralph Williams, 60, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the lesser charge of manslaughter with a weapon. Under the terms of the plea deal, Williams was sentenced...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Cooler change in South Florida, chilly morning coming Friday

Thursday afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy skies for Palm Beach County and more sunshine towards the Treasure Coast. A bit breezy near the coast today, too. We should be rain-free throughout the day. MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie residents may get relief on flood insurance

At a time it seems everything is becoming more expensive, the city of Port St. Lucie took steps to bring down the cost of flood insurance for residents. The city announced this week that people who live in and near special flood hazard areas could receive anywhere from 10 to 25 percent decrease in cost next year on their flood insurance.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Manatee season begins in South Florida

Tuesday is the official start of manatee season in South Florida. FPL's Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach is a haven for manatee aggregations when the water temperatures drop due to the clean water discharge of the neighboring FPL plant. Manatee season begins in South Florida. The center has refreshed and...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Animal shelter seeking families to adopt, foster

The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter is urging families to adopt or foster a pet, as the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350. The shelter said in a two-day span more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners. "For those who...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

