The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body believed to be of a ground worker was found Wednesday in a canal at the Boca Bridges community in West Boca Raton. Therese Barbera, a Public Information Officer with the sheriff's office, said a John Deere Gator ATV was...
West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings
Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday. Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings. "You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy,...
2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint. This incident occurred on Oct. 9 at 9:48 p.m. on the 1600 block of NW Twelve Street. Deputies said the armed men forced the victim into his home at gunpoint and demanded cash.
Palm Beach County officials say a scam is costing seniors big money
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and law enforcement partners are warning residents that crooks are out to get people's money through what they call a scam targeting the elderly. In the so-called grandparent scam, a person gets a call saying his or her loved one has either been...
Woman hit, killed by car in Port St. Lucie
A woman was hit and killed by a car early Thursday in Port St. Lucie, police said. The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Southwest Savona Boulevard. Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said a Chevrolet Malibu driving south struck and killed a 29-year-old Port St. Lucie woman who was walking home in the roadway.
3 injured in 3 separate shootings in West Palm Beach
Law enforcement agencies are investigating three shootings that injured three people near downtown West Palm Beach Monday afternoon, including an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. The third shooting involved a West Palm Beach police officer. According to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department, the...
Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced...
Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Palm Springs
A woman was taken to a hospital after an early morning drive-by shooting Tuesday in Palm Springs, police said. The Palm Springs Police Department said a woman in her 20s was shot just before 3 a.m. in front of a home in the 300 block of Alemeda Drive. The victim...
4 suspects face charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie
Police in Port St. Lucie said Wednesday that four people were identified in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogsearlier this month. The break-in occurred Nov. 4 at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road. Police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said detectives and...
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."
Family members identify victim in deadly police-involved shooting
West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed a man Monday who they said was armed. Police have not released an update on the incident, but family members said the person who was killed was 22-year-old Jerrionte Gibson, a father of three children. There are still lots of unanswered questions...
Animal rescue leader grateful for help after violent crash during hurricane
The woman in charge of a local animal rescue had strangers come to her rescue when she was involved in a car crash during Hurricane Nicole. It happened late on Nov. 9 night on Interstate 95 as she was heading home from taking a dog to the emergency vet. Vickie...
Deisha Dickenson: Missing woman located, officials say
UPDATE: Deisha Dickenson has been located, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen days ago in Lantana. The sheriff's office said Deisha Dickenson, 31, was last seen Tuesday...
Suspect in 1983 cold case pleads guilty, then gets out of jail
Man accused of killing a Delray Beach woman in 1983 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, one day after rejecting a plea deal in open court. Ralph Williams, 60, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the lesser charge of manslaughter with a weapon. Under the terms of the plea deal, Williams was sentenced...
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced to life in prison for MMA fighter’s murder
A sentencing trial took place Tuesday in the Palm Beach Courthouse for the murder case of a Palm Beach County mixed martial arts fighter. The case involved Aaron Rajman, a West Boca Raton resident, who was killed in 2017. Roberto Ortiz, 23, was convicted of the crime in August. Ortiz...
Cooler change in South Florida, chilly morning coming Friday
Thursday afternoon, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy skies for Palm Beach County and more sunshine towards the Treasure Coast. A bit breezy near the coast today, too. We should be rain-free throughout the day. MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast.
Port St. Lucie residents may get relief on flood insurance
At a time it seems everything is becoming more expensive, the city of Port St. Lucie took steps to bring down the cost of flood insurance for residents. The city announced this week that people who live in and near special flood hazard areas could receive anywhere from 10 to 25 percent decrease in cost next year on their flood insurance.
Manatee season begins in South Florida
Tuesday is the official start of manatee season in South Florida. FPL's Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach is a haven for manatee aggregations when the water temperatures drop due to the clean water discharge of the neighboring FPL plant. Manatee season begins in South Florida. The center has refreshed and...
Palm Beach County Jewish organization provides Thanksgiving meals to families
Dozens of local families will have a Thanksgiving meal to put on the table thanks to Alpert Jewish Family Service. The organization said that last year it distributed about 40 holiday meals, and this year the need skyrocketed to 130 families. As Palm Beach County resident Marion Shubert on Tuesday...
Animal shelter seeking families to adopt, foster
The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter is urging families to adopt or foster a pet, as the number of animals in the shelter has risen to over 350. The shelter said in a two-day span more than 30 animals were surrendered by their owners. "For those who...
