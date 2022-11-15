ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan

A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

News 19 at 6:00

The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. Public Health Officials urge People to get Flu and …. The Alabama Department of...
ALABAMA STATE
Franklin County Times

FCS second-graders graduate from Super Citizen program

As part of Liberty Learning’s Super Citizen program, second-graders in Franklin County Schools have been participating in a program designed to help them become good citizens and members of the community. Over the course of 10 weeks of learning and fun, students learned with the help of “Mr. Palmer”...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
Franklin County Times

Book Lovers meet at fire station, support toy drive

For its November meeting, the GFWC Book Lovers Study Club celebrated everyday heroes by supporting the Russellville Fire Department’s annual Christmas toy drive. The meeting was held at the Russellville Fire Department Station, with fire marshal Justin Green presenting the program. He talked about the duties of a firefighter and the many hours of training that are required. According to Green, “The job is challenging but rewarding, as saving lives and protecting property is of utmost importance for our community.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman.  Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies.  Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman.   Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Time is now to be part of bridal edition

Only two our six Franklin Living magazines through the year boast an overall theme. One is our just-released November-December issue, which – of course – is holiday themed. The other is coming up: Our January-February issue is always our bridal edition. The 2023 bridal edition will hit the...
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Missing Cullman County teenager located

UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

