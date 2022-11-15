Read full article on original website
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan
A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. Public Health Officials urge People to get Flu and …. The Alabama Department of...
$1.1 billion solar facility to open in Lawrence County
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday afternoon that First Solar will be opening a facility in Lawrence County that's expected to be commissioned sometime in 2025 and could create over 700 jobs.
FCS second-graders graduate from Super Citizen program
As part of Liberty Learning’s Super Citizen program, second-graders in Franklin County Schools have been participating in a program designed to help them become good citizens and members of the community. Over the course of 10 weeks of learning and fun, students learned with the help of “Mr. Palmer”...
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
Book Lovers meet at fire station, support toy drive
For its November meeting, the GFWC Book Lovers Study Club celebrated everyday heroes by supporting the Russellville Fire Department’s annual Christmas toy drive. The meeting was held at the Russellville Fire Department Station, with fire marshal Justin Green presenting the program. He talked about the duties of a firefighter and the many hours of training that are required. According to Green, “The job is challenging but rewarding, as saving lives and protecting property is of utmost importance for our community.”
North Alabama kicks off the holiday season with weekend full of events
If you're looking to cross a few items off your holiday shopping list, take the family out for a bit of fun or tuck in for a good meal, North Alabama has what you need this weekend. Across the region, cities and organizations are hosting a variety of things to...
Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman. Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies. Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman. Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Madison City Schools program helps bus driver shortage
Alabama's school bus driver shortage continues — and the Alabama Community College System is working with local schools to try and help.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
Decatur Mayor Bowling operated prohibited Airbnb
A city ordinance in Decatur doesn't allow for short-term rentals like Airbnbs within city limits, but that didn't stop Mayor Tab Bowling.
Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" initiative.
Amendment allows millions to funnel into Lauderdale Co. internet expansion project
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - It’s much easier for many cities and counties to expand their broadband internet after amendment two passed in the 2022 election. The amendment streamlines funding private broadband services to build internet infrastructure. Almost 80% of voters voted ‘yes’ for the amendment: Proposing an amendment...
Time is now to be part of bridal edition
Only two our six Franklin Living magazines through the year boast an overall theme. One is our just-released November-December issue, which – of course – is holiday themed. The other is coming up: Our January-February issue is always our bridal edition. The 2023 bridal edition will hit the...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Madison Council approves new funding agreement with Town Madison
The City of Madison has approved a funding agreement with Town Madison that will have the city spend over $36 million to expand the interstate interchange for the community.
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]
Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
Missing Cullman County teenager located
UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
Beef on the run – are these your cows?
Is your field suddenly empty? Then authorities want to speak with you about this "mis-steak!"
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
