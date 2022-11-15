Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franklin County Times
Two standouts propel Belgreen to win over THS
Dacota Green and Noelle Willingham combined for 44 of Belgreen’s points in a 54-42 win over Tharptown Thursday. Green and Willingham scored 22 points each. Tharptown led Belgreen 9-8 at the end of the first quarter. Green scored all eight of the Bulldogs’ first quarter points. Tharptown extended...
Franklin County Times
Belgreen charges past Tharptown for 66-54 final
Austin James dropped 28 points and hit four three-pointers to lead the Belgreen Bulldogs past the Tharptown Wildcats 66-54 Thursday night. Belgreen fell behind early, trailing Tharptown 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Bulldogs went on to outscore the Wildcats in each of the last three quarters to get the win.
WAAY-TV
Smith Signs with Arkansas, Chapuran signs with South Alabama
On Wednesday a pair of north Alabama athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. At Hartselle High School, star pitcher Jack Smith signed his NLI to play baseball for one of the best programs in the country in Arkansas. Smith is not only a star baseball player but he also is the starting quarterback for the Hartselle Tigers football team.
What Saban said about Alabama freshman WRs, injuries
Alabama’s three practices into preparation for the penultimate game of the 2022 season. Austin Peay of the FCS will visit Bryant-Denny Stadium at 11 a.m. CT Saturday and Nick Saban will provide the latest updates following Wednesday’s workout. Here’s a quick rundown of what Saban said. --...
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan
A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
New College Football Rankings released, Alabama moves up
The latest version of the College Football Playoff rankings didn’t change too much at the top. Georgia remained the top-ranked team while Alabama checked in at No. 8 when the full top-25 was announced Tuesday night. Alabama (8-2) is the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 6 LSU, one...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Olympic track star explores father's Negro League baseball roots
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Madeline Manning-Mims is in the National Track and Field Hall of Fame. WVTM 13 caught up with her in Birmingham as she works to unravel the mystery of her father's life in baseball. There was an ever-present clue that she, as a child growing up in Ohio, would have never been able to decipher.
Franklin County Times
Farm-City Banquet announces award winners
The annual Franklin County Farm-City Awards Banquet, presented by the Franklin County Extension and the Farm-City Planning Committee, took place Nov. 14 at the A.W. Todd Centre in Russellville. “The Farm-City Banquet is an excellent way to celebrate agriculture in Franklin County, and we look forward to it every year,”...
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
thehomewoodstar.com
Leadership changes come to John Carroll Catholic High School
The Diocese of Birmingham in Alabama recently announced two changes in its senior leadership team at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. Father Robert J. Sullivan, president of the school since 2016, has left that position to take on the new role of Director of the John Carroll Catholic Educational Foundation. The role of president has been filled by Father Jon Chalmers, currently executive vice president of the school.
Franklin County Times
FCS second-graders graduate from Super Citizen program
As part of Liberty Learning’s Super Citizen program, second-graders in Franklin County Schools have been participating in a program designed to help them become good citizens and members of the community. Over the course of 10 weeks of learning and fun, students learned with the help of “Mr. Palmer”...
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
thebamabuzz.com
Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members
On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
Comments / 0