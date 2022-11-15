Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan
A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
Franklin County Times
EDUCATION CORNER: Strategic plan guides RCS’ next five years
Franklin Living — Every five years, the Russellville City School System develops a strategic plan that outlines the goals, strategies and vision we have for the next five years. This summer, it was time once again to form our committee and work on our new RCS Strategic Plan, and I’m proud of the finished product and where our system is headed.
Franklin County Times
Farm-City Banquet announces award winners
The annual Franklin County Farm-City Awards Banquet, presented by the Franklin County Extension and the Farm-City Planning Committee, took place Nov. 14 at the A.W. Todd Centre in Russellville. “The Farm-City Banquet is an excellent way to celebrate agriculture in Franklin County, and we look forward to it every year,”...
News 19 at 6:00
The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. The holiday shopping season is underway across Alabama, and the outlook for small businesses this year is positive. Public Health Officials urge People to get Flu and …. The Alabama Department of...
Franklin County Times
Book Lovers meet at fire station, support toy drive
For its November meeting, the GFWC Book Lovers Study Club celebrated everyday heroes by supporting the Russellville Fire Department’s annual Christmas toy drive. The meeting was held at the Russellville Fire Department Station, with fire marshal Justin Green presenting the program. He talked about the duties of a firefighter and the many hours of training that are required. According to Green, “The job is challenging but rewarding, as saving lives and protecting property is of utmost importance for our community.”
Franklin County Times
FCT holiday coloring contest returns
Mark your calendars: our annual Christmas Coloring Contest returns for its third year in next week’s Franklin County Times. One of the best parts of the holiday season is the traditions we observe. Whether it’s a neighborhood light show, a community Christmas parade, an ornament or cookie swap or a certain opportunity to help someone in need, there’s something comforting about knowing you’ll have the same things to look forward to year after year.
Decatur Mayor Bowling operated prohibited Airbnb
A city ordinance in Decatur doesn't allow for short-term rentals like Airbnbs within city limits, but that didn't stop Mayor Tab Bowling.
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
$1.1 billion solar facility to open in Lawrence County
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday afternoon that First Solar will be opening a facility in Lawrence County that's expected to be commissioned sometime in 2025 and could create over 700 jobs.
6-year-old Alabama girl’s teacher told her to bite herself as punishment, parents claim
A 6-year-old Alabama elementary school student’s teacher told her to bite herself as a form of punishment, leading the girl’s parents to pull her from the school and report the alleged incident to police and a state agency. Gentry and Laura Halbrooks said their daughter was told to...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Three Hartselle athletes sign college scholarships
Three Hartselle athletes signed college scholarships this past week. Golfers Jinger Heath and Tristan Wisener along with softball player Aly Putnam made it official with their signatures. Aly Putnam. Putnam signed with the Marion Military Institute softball program led by coach Jeff Benson, the 2022 ACCC North Coach of the...
Amendment allows millions to funnel into Lauderdale Co. internet expansion project
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - It’s much easier for many cities and counties to expand their broadband internet after amendment two passed in the 2022 election. The amendment streamlines funding private broadband services to build internet infrastructure. Almost 80% of voters voted ‘yes’ for the amendment: Proposing an amendment...
Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman. Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies. Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman. Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Family of Lincoln Co. escaped inmate says escape was not planned
One inmate is dead and another is back in jail after the two escaped from the Lincoln County, Tennessee, jail's work release program. Inmates Michael Bowden and Eric Short were found across state lines in Morgan County on Sunday morning, 24 hours after the escape. Michael Bowden's family told WAAY...
Beef on the run – are these your cows?
Is your field suddenly empty? Then authorities want to speak with you about this "mis-steak!"
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
