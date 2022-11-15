ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

Study: New Jersey spends the 15th least on health and hospitals

NEW JERSEY – The challenges facing the healthcare sector in the U.S. are numerous. The U.S. lags behind other developed nations on many key metrics of health, including life expectancy, chronic disease burden, and avoidable deaths. The population has been growing older on average with the aging of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Shore News Network

Survey says New Jersey is the least charitable state in America, but is there a reason why?

If the Grinch were to pick a home in the United States, he’d probably land himself in New Jersey, perhaps atop High Point State Park. A new survey released by a gaming website, TopNJCasinos claims New Jersey is the least charitable state in America. The report was based on calculations of charitable contributions made by state residents. The report is heavily influenced by charitable donations made by the state’s wealthiest top 1%. While New Jersey might get a bad rap about charitable contributions, there might be another underlying factor not found in the report to determine why New Jerseyans might The post Survey says New Jersey is the least charitable state in America, but is there a reason why? appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Jackson Councilman calls for mandate on English language, slams Bramnick’s grief mandate

JACKSON, NJ – New Jersey mandates a lot of things. COVID-19 vaccines, sanctuary state protection, police reform, COVID-19 lockdowns and more, but one New Jersey lawmaker says its time to mandate more important things, like the English language and education. “Our local senator John Bramnick decided he was going to introduce legislation mandating grief classes for high school students in New Jersey. In and of itself, it doesn’t sound like a bad idea,” Chisolm said. “Is this really what we should be mandating English? Reading? Writing? Arithmetic? Things that can make New Jersey one of the top five and not The post Jackson Councilman calls for mandate on English language, slams Bramnick’s grief mandate appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Local leaders meet as tax bills rise, costs grow

The municipal officials dealing with efforts to control New Jersey’s record-high property taxes are meeting in Atlantic City this week to discuss pressing issues like inflation and the rising costs of benefits for public workers. The annual conference organized by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities comes as...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
undark.org

In New Jersey, Teaching Climate Change to the Next Generation

There was one minute left on Suzanne Horsley’s stopwatch and the atmosphere remained thick with carbon dioxide, despite the energetic efforts of her class of third graders to clear the air. Horsley, a wellness teacher at Toll Gate Grammar School, in Pennington, New Jersey, had tasked the kids with...
PENNINGTON, NJ
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State

Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
LOUISIANA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

In Response to Doctor Shortage in the Lakewood Area, Hackensack Meridian Health Opens Two Shomer Shabbos Slots in their Resident Program

A project that has been years in the making has finally come to fruition. As the Lakewood region continues on the path of explosive growth, the demand for doctors keeps increasing, and unable to keep up with the growth. Instead, local families have increasingly been seeking medical attention at urgent...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.

Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
ALASKA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state

Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

We’re leaving N.J. because of taxes. Are we better off in Vermont?

Q. I’m counting the days for retirement in four or five years. We live in New Jersey and will definitely move out because of taxes on retirement income. I would love to retire in Vermont but apparently they are not too friendly towards retirees. If we’re married filing jointly and making less than $70,000 or $80,000, how much are we talking about?
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy