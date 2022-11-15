Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Related
wrnjradio.com
Study: New Jersey spends the 15th least on health and hospitals
NEW JERSEY – The challenges facing the healthcare sector in the U.S. are numerous. The U.S. lags behind other developed nations on many key metrics of health, including life expectancy, chronic disease burden, and avoidable deaths. The population has been growing older on average with the aging of the...
Survey says New Jersey is the least charitable state in America, but is there a reason why?
If the Grinch were to pick a home in the United States, he’d probably land himself in New Jersey, perhaps atop High Point State Park. A new survey released by a gaming website, TopNJCasinos claims New Jersey is the least charitable state in America. The report was based on calculations of charitable contributions made by state residents. The report is heavily influenced by charitable donations made by the state’s wealthiest top 1%. While New Jersey might get a bad rap about charitable contributions, there might be another underlying factor not found in the report to determine why New Jerseyans might The post Survey says New Jersey is the least charitable state in America, but is there a reason why? appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jackson Councilman calls for mandate on English language, slams Bramnick’s grief mandate
JACKSON, NJ – New Jersey mandates a lot of things. COVID-19 vaccines, sanctuary state protection, police reform, COVID-19 lockdowns and more, but one New Jersey lawmaker says its time to mandate more important things, like the English language and education. “Our local senator John Bramnick decided he was going to introduce legislation mandating grief classes for high school students in New Jersey. In and of itself, it doesn’t sound like a bad idea,” Chisolm said. “Is this really what we should be mandating English? Reading? Writing? Arithmetic? Things that can make New Jersey one of the top five and not The post Jackson Councilman calls for mandate on English language, slams Bramnick’s grief mandate appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
Local leaders meet as tax bills rise, costs grow
The municipal officials dealing with efforts to control New Jersey’s record-high property taxes are meeting in Atlantic City this week to discuss pressing issues like inflation and the rising costs of benefits for public workers. The annual conference organized by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities comes as...
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 Anchor Benefit
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
undark.org
In New Jersey, Teaching Climate Change to the Next Generation
There was one minute left on Suzanne Horsley’s stopwatch and the atmosphere remained thick with carbon dioxide, despite the energetic efforts of her class of third graders to clear the air. Horsley, a wellness teacher at Toll Gate Grammar School, in Pennington, New Jersey, had tasked the kids with...
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State
Louisiana Governor Signs Executive Order to Increase Access to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Women and Minority Businesses and Celebrates $4 Billion in Funding for the State. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Governor announced that one year after President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure...
thelakewoodscoop.com
In Response to Doctor Shortage in the Lakewood Area, Hackensack Meridian Health Opens Two Shomer Shabbos Slots in their Resident Program
A project that has been years in the making has finally come to fruition. As the Lakewood region continues on the path of explosive growth, the demand for doctors keeps increasing, and unable to keep up with the growth. Instead, local families have increasingly been seeking medical attention at urgent...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Township Officials Meet with Railroad Company to Address Community Concerns
Lakewood Township officials this week met with the railroad company now managing the railroad tracks in Lakewood to address community concerns, officials told TLS. The train tracks for decades were managed by Conrail, but management recently changed, and the tracks are now leased by Chesapeak and Delaware. Lakewood Mayor Ray...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey Proposes Toll Hikes For Bridges And Tunnels
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey released their budget for 2023 today, and for the first time in several years, includes a toll hike at the 8 bridges and tunnels connecting the two states. The proposed $8.3 billion 2023 budget asks for a $1 increase at all...
National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey offers treasure trove of history
The National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey, housed in a contemporary-looking building at the New Jersey National Guard complex at the Lawrenceville Armory is a treasure trove of the history of the state’s militia. The museum is in a 6,000-square-foot building that opened in October 2021 at 151...
Gov. Murphy on why he changed his mind on bear hunt: 'our kids'
During the "Ask Governor Murphy" program, the state's top lawmaker argued that statistics and safety were at the front of his mind when he decided to allow the Fish & Game Council to vote on reviving the hunt.
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
N.J. weather: How long will this unusual November cold snap last? Here’s what experts say.
Keep those heavy winter coats handy. This big blast of cold Arctic air isn’t leaving the New Jersey region anytime soon. That’s the word from local weather experts, who say temperatures will likely remain below normal at least through early next week — making it feel more like late December or early January than mid-November. The good news is temperatures should start to return close to normal by Thanksgiving Day, according to Steven DiMartino, a meteorologist from Monmouth County who heads the NY NJ PA Weather forecasting company.
N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state
Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
We’re leaving N.J. because of taxes. Are we better off in Vermont?
Q. I’m counting the days for retirement in four or five years. We live in New Jersey and will definitely move out because of taxes on retirement income. I would love to retire in Vermont but apparently they are not too friendly towards retirees. If we’re married filing jointly and making less than $70,000 or $80,000, how much are we talking about?
Could the N.J. veteran’s home in Menlo Park be shut down? Feds threaten to cut funding.
Federal authorities are threatening to cut off payment for all new admissions to New Jersey’s Veteran’s Memorial Home at Menlo Park as soon as next week, in the wake of a new report that graphically detailed medical errors and improper infection controls at a facility that reported some of the highest COVID-related death tolls in the nation.
Comments / 0