If the Grinch were to pick a home in the United States, he’d probably land himself in New Jersey, perhaps atop High Point State Park. A new survey released by a gaming website, TopNJCasinos claims New Jersey is the least charitable state in America. The report was based on calculations of charitable contributions made by state residents. The report is heavily influenced by charitable donations made by the state’s wealthiest top 1%. While New Jersey might get a bad rap about charitable contributions, there might be another underlying factor not found in the report to determine why New Jerseyans might The post Survey says New Jersey is the least charitable state in America, but is there a reason why? appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO