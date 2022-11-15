We held our Project Blue Light ceremony at police headquarters last evening. The Blue Light ceremony honors those who gave their lives in the line of duty. The officers from Springfield are memorialized in our monument in front of the station. I was asked how I come up with different things to say at each memorial service, since we have a few throughout the year. Those on that memorial who have family and friends still in the area, and those co-workers who are in the area, attend every one.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO