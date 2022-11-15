ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

MassLive.com

Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’

A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket

A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Live Wire: The Harp brings back Irish Seisuns on Thursdays

Western Massachusetts fans of traditional Irish music will be thrilled as The Harp in Amherst has now brought back its Irish Seisiun on Thursdays at 4 p.m. Those who enjoy a bit of the fiddle-dee-dee will be able to also grab a pint and some food while tapping their toes to lively reels or singing along with plaintive ballads.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Project Blue Light honors fallen officers (Viewpoint)

We held our Project Blue Light ceremony at police headquarters last evening. The Blue Light ceremony honors those who gave their lives in the line of duty. The officers from Springfield are memorialized in our monument in front of the station. I was asked how I come up with different things to say at each memorial service, since we have a few throughout the year. Those on that memorial who have family and friends still in the area, and those co-workers who are in the area, attend every one.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator

SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

As Feds investigate Worcester police, here’s what happened with DOJ probe into Springfield

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a federal probe into the Worcester Police Department for possible patterns of excessive force or discriminatory policing based on race or sex. The feds’ Worcester Police Department investigation comes four years after the Justice Department conducted an investigation into the Springfield Police Department, the DOJ founded both investigations on the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values

A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

