Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Chelan Brown accuses former MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis of lying to state, running casino like ‘a fraternity’
A former employee at MGM Springfield filed a discrimination lawsuit last week alleging that senior management — including MGM Springfield’s President at the time Michael Mathis — racially discriminated against her and pressured her to submit falsified reports on the company’s diversity hiring practices to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
Fallen Springfield officers remembered with new monument during Blue Light ceremony
SPRINGFIELD — While on a Police Unity bike ride that stretched from here to Virginia, Maria Siciliano said the group stopped at least a half-dozen monuments that paid tribute to fallen officers along the way. A long-time colleague of Officer Kevin Ambrose, who was killed while responding to a...
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge ranked one of the best restaurants in Western Mass., Open Table says
Dewey’s Jazz Lounge, one of Springfield’s newest restaurants and sit-down lounge scenes known for its smooth vibes, creative food options, jazz legend-themed drinks and live performances from local artists, was ranked as one of the top 10 restaurants in Western Mass. Open Table, an online reservation service, placed...
Indian Orchard property receives a $100,000 redevelopment investment
SPRINGFIELD — The state’s Brownfields Redevelopment Fund has awarded the city a $100,000 grant. MassDevelopment manages the fund, which aims to transform vacant, abandoned, underutilized, industrial or commercial properties through environmental assessments and brownfield site remediation.
Tenants of collapsed Mill Street Worcester apartments sue landlords for damages
After being taken to court by landlords Michelle and Bechara Fren 10 days after the roof of their apartment building collapse, the tenants of 267 Mill Street in Worcester are taking their own legal action. Attorneys Tom Vukmirovits and Stephany Alavarez filed counterclaims this week against the Frens on behalf...
Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket
A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
Auction of Agawam banquet house Chez Josef postponed with bankruptcy filing
AGAWAM — The owners of Chez Josef filed Tuesday for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, delaying the planned foreclosure auction of the shuttered banquet house and its thousands of left-behind dishes, baking sheets, furniture and wedding bric-a-brac. The auction is now set for Jan. 18, 2023, said Paul W. Scheer,...
34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler returns to Better Living Center
Even Santa plans to do a little Christmas shopping this weekend at the 34th Old Deerfield Holiday Sampler when he isn’t busy visiting good little boys and girls at the annual craft fest. Held in the Better Living Center on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West...
Live Wire: The Harp brings back Irish Seisuns on Thursdays
Western Massachusetts fans of traditional Irish music will be thrilled as The Harp in Amherst has now brought back its Irish Seisiun on Thursdays at 4 p.m. Those who enjoy a bit of the fiddle-dee-dee will be able to also grab a pint and some food while tapping their toes to lively reels or singing along with plaintive ballads.
Ware officials abandon plans to convert vacant bank into police station
Town officials here have abandoned plans to convert the vacant Country Bank building located downtown to a police station or any other municipal use. At Monday’s special town meeting, an article to accept the 73-75 Main St. building from the bank was dismissed. During a June press conference outside...
Project Blue Light honors fallen officers (Viewpoint)
We held our Project Blue Light ceremony at police headquarters last evening. The Blue Light ceremony honors those who gave their lives in the line of duty. The officers from Springfield are memorialized in our monument in front of the station. I was asked how I come up with different things to say at each memorial service, since we have a few throughout the year. Those on that memorial who have family and friends still in the area, and those co-workers who are in the area, attend every one.
MassLive.com
Agnes Wairagu Mwangi charged with motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed David Gleason
Almost four months after a 24-year-old Worcester man was struck and killed while riding his motorcycle in the city, a 56-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the man’s death. Agnes Wairagu Mwangi was arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent...
Chicopee heading to court to force owners to pay for Cabotville security watch
CHICOPEE – The city is continuing to try to work with the owners of SilverBrick LLC to try to push the company to start paying to provide security to the Cabotville Mill building. At the same time city lawyers are returning to Housing Court on Nov. 21 to change...
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
Police Commission votes to use Westfield State University officers at big events
WESTFIELD — The Police Commission recently approved an agreement with the Westfield State University Police to use their officers to fill the gap left by the absence of reserve and auxiliary officers. Police Chief Lawrence Valliere said that the commission voted to add 13 WSU officers to the list...
Springfield Police issue scam alert over utility worker impersonator
SPRINGFIELD — The Police Department says an individual is preying on the city’s older adults by posing as a utility worker and asking to photograph their debit cards. Police said a resident made a report to the Police Department Wednesday describing a person impersonating a public utility worker who was in the High Street area and allegedly used the using the debit card information to make withdrawals or online transactions.
East Longmeadow ends Westfield Bombers football run in Senior Super Bowl
EAST LONGMEADOW – Sometimes the very ending to a story is one we are not happy with but the beginning and the middle is often a thing of beauty. That exemplifies just how the Westfield Senior Bombers youth football team is feeling just days removed from falling in the big game after a highly successful season.
As Feds investigate Worcester police, here’s what happened with DOJ probe into Springfield
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced a federal probe into the Worcester Police Department for possible patterns of excessive force or discriminatory policing based on race or sex. The feds’ Worcester Police Department investigation comes four years after the Justice Department conducted an investigation into the Springfield Police Department, the DOJ founded both investigations on the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.
Recent business closures in Worcester’s Canal District may be a casualty of success, rising property values
A string of restaurant closures in Worcester’s Canal District has left loyal customers looking for answers on what is happening to their favorite spots. While a popular scapegoat on social media has been parking problems that have gotten more difficult since the opening of Polar Park last year, those in the area say the situation is more complicated. The opening of the ballpark, as well as the increasing amount of housing and commercial development in the area, has led to more people hoping to get in on the action.
Springfield Police investigating discovery of body in Chicopee River
SPRINGFIELD – The body of a man was found Tuesday morning in the Chicopee River in the Indian Orchard section of the city. The man was discovered at about 11:35 a.m. in the area of 300 Water St., said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman. The department’s Detective bureau is investigating...
