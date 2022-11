The San Antonio City Council passed a vote of no confidence against Councilman Clayton Perry. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Perry was accused of being involved in a hit-and-run while intoxicated. The incident took place on Sunday, Nov. 6, and the accusation that followed prompted Mayor Ron Nirenberg to call for Perry’s resignation should the accusations prove true. While the Councilman’s sobriety was not tested on the night of the incident, body cam footage from the night appeared to show Perry intoxicated. On the same day that the footage was released, an arrest warrant was issued against Perry. He turned himself in but was released on bond. Following the vote, Perry will take a sabbatical while a temporary replacement will be appointed in his place.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO