ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Love it or List It' Star Hilary Farr and Jessica Szohr Talk HGTV's 'Charming' First Holiday Movie 'Designing Christmas' (Exclusive)

Designing Christmas is the "charming and fun" intersection of romance and home renovation that's sure to get you in the seasonal spirit, stars Jessica Szohr and Hilary Farr gush of HGTV's first holiday film. The Gossip Girl alum and Love It or List It star opened up about creating some holiday magic in an interview with PopCulture.com ahead of Designing Christmas' Nov. 11 premiere on discovery+.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Mark Harmon Played a Major Role in His Son’s Engagement

We’re learning a little bit more about the role that NCIS legend Mark Harmon actually had when it comes to his son’s engagement. Let’s turn our attention to Sean Harmon, Mark’s son, and his fiancee Courtney Prather. They got engaged back in July 2021. Well, when that happened, a part of Harmon’s life actually paid a visit to the couple. Would you believe that Harmon’s horse had a role? It’s true!
Daily Mail

Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation

E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
realitytitbit.com

Bachelor in Paradise's Andrew and Ency date despite Jessenia's roses

Andrew accepted Ency’s invite to a date after accepting two roses from Jessenia on Bachelor in Paradise. Jessenia was not happy about Andrew getting to know the new arrival, who he said he had a “great connection” with. Spoilers: He went on to tell Jessenia that he...
Inquisitr.com

Kaley Cuoco Reveals If She'd Do Another Season Of 'The Flight Attendant'

American actress Kaley Cuoco has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, but it was her role as Penny in the 2009 sitcom The Big Bang Theory that cemented her place in Hollywood. After the show ended in 2019, Kaley's fans watched as her career blossomed even more. Then, in 2020, the actress proved her talent when she took up a major role in the mystery thriller The Flight Attendant.
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show

Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season Finale Trailer: Bravo Team Says Goodbye to Clay

It's hard to believe it, but the season finale of SEAL Team is almost here. Yes, SEAL Team Season 6 has been the shortest season to date, but it's been one of the most dramatic. Paramount+ has shared an official teaser for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10, which looks...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy