‘Below Deck’: Kate Chastain Squashes Rumors Captain Lee Is Retiring – ‘He Is Always Coming Back’
Kate Chastain shut down the rumor that 'Below Deck' Season 10 would be Captain Lee's last after some fans thought he was going to retire from the show.
'Below Deck' Season 10 Cast—Meet the Crew for 'Most Shocking Season Yet'
Bravo has promised plenty of drama for the upcoming episodes of "Below Deck," ahead of the show's return for its tenth season.
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first time on the beach,...
How Rich Was Leslie Jordan Upon His Death at Age 67?
Esteemed actor, singer, playwright and LGBTQ icon Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 from a car accident, Variety reported on Oct. 24. His car hit the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romaine...
Popculture
'Love it or List It' Star Hilary Farr and Jessica Szohr Talk HGTV's 'Charming' First Holiday Movie 'Designing Christmas' (Exclusive)
Designing Christmas is the "charming and fun" intersection of romance and home renovation that's sure to get you in the seasonal spirit, stars Jessica Szohr and Hilary Farr gush of HGTV's first holiday film. The Gossip Girl alum and Love It or List It star opened up about creating some holiday magic in an interview with PopCulture.com ahead of Designing Christmas' Nov. 11 premiere on discovery+.
SEAL Team Boss Explains How CBS’ Fire Country Played Into Tragic Shocker
After SEAL Team's shocking tragedy, the showrunner opened up about how the fate of the CBS drama Fire Country played into it all.
‘NCIS’ Alum Mark Harmon Played a Major Role in His Son’s Engagement
We’re learning a little bit more about the role that NCIS legend Mark Harmon actually had when it comes to his son’s engagement. Let’s turn our attention to Sean Harmon, Mark’s son, and his fiancee Courtney Prather. They got engaged back in July 2021. Well, when that happened, a part of Harmon’s life actually paid a visit to the couple. Would you believe that Harmon’s horse had a role? It’s true!
Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester set to co-host 'reimagined' E! News as nightly broadcast returns to network two years after cancelation
E! News is making a big return after more than two years off air. The 'reimagined' gossip show will be co-hosted by Cheetah girls star Adrienne Bailon and TV personality Justin Sylvester with a focus on 'celebrity-friendly, fact-based reporting.'. It will air nightly from Monday through Thursday at 11:30 PM....
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Spoilers: Which Castaway Is the Runner-Up? Fans Think They Know
'Survivor' Season 43 fans believe one castaway will make it to the end of the game, but the jury won't award them the title of Sole Survivor.
‘The Amazing Race’ Spoilers Reveal the Season 35 Locations — and Europe Isn’t on the Route
Read on to discover the entire route for 'The Amazing Race' Season 35, and spoiler alert, the CBS reality competition series won't return to Europe.
EW.com
Watch Chris Hemsworth and his famous brothers brave an Arctic swim in Limitless sneak-peek clip
Chris Hemsworth and his brothers, fellow actors Liam and Luke Hemsworth, dive into near-freezing Arctic waters in EW's exclusive look at his upcoming health docuseries, Limitless. The series, created by Darren Aronofsky (The Whale, Mother!), is set to follow the Thor actor as he explores the potentials of the human...
realitytitbit.com
Bachelor in Paradise's Andrew and Ency date despite Jessenia's roses
Andrew accepted Ency’s invite to a date after accepting two roses from Jessenia on Bachelor in Paradise. Jessenia was not happy about Andrew getting to know the new arrival, who he said he had a “great connection” with. Spoilers: He went on to tell Jessenia that he...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals If She'd Do Another Season Of 'The Flight Attendant'
American actress Kaley Cuoco has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, but it was her role as Penny in the 2009 sitcom The Big Bang Theory that cemented her place in Hollywood. After the show ended in 2019, Kaley's fans watched as her career blossomed even more. Then, in 2020, the actress proved her talent when she took up a major role in the mystery thriller The Flight Attendant.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Neighbours is BACK! Iconic soap is saved just months after being axed
Here's everything you need to know about when and where you can watch brand-new episodes of Neighbours.
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season Finale Trailer: Bravo Team Says Goodbye to Clay
It's hard to believe it, but the season finale of SEAL Team is almost here. Yes, SEAL Team Season 6 has been the shortest season to date, but it's been one of the most dramatic. Paramount+ has shared an official teaser for SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10, which looks...
Nicki Swift
