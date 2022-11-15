ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Even slim majorities can cause legislative mayhem | Mark S. Singel

Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives came down to a single race that was decided by less than 30 votes. The battle for the 151st seat in Montgomery County saw Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato unseat incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by sifting through provisional ballots to eke out the win. As of this writing, there are lingering legal challenges and possible follow-up actions by the courts or the county election officials. Still, the House Democrats have taken control of that body with the absolute bare minimum of 102 members.
