Pa. county that allowed secret access to voting data should be punished: judge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has recommended the state’s high court impose civil contempt penalties against a Republican-majority county government that this summer secretly allowed a third party to copy data from voting machines used in the 2020 election lost by former President Donald Trump. Commonwealth...
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Another popular landscape shrub is headed for Pennsylvania’s banned list
Burning bush – a widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage – has been deemed invasive by the state Department of Agriculture and will be phased out of sale in Pennsylvania. The Ag Department’s Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee voted to add burning bush...
Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible
The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.
Even slim majorities can cause legislative mayhem | Mark S. Singel
Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives came down to a single race that was decided by less than 30 votes. The battle for the 151st seat in Montgomery County saw Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato unseat incumbent Republican Todd Stephens by sifting through provisional ballots to eke out the win. As of this writing, there are lingering legal challenges and possible follow-up actions by the courts or the county election officials. Still, the House Democrats have taken control of that body with the absolute bare minimum of 102 members.
Taylor Swift ticket woes investigated by Pa., other attorneys general
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
