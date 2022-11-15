ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

acs.org

Green Chemistry at SERMACS in Puerto Rico

The ACS Southeastern Regional Meeting (SERMACS) was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 18-22. The program had a strong component of sustainability with a series of six sessions organized and presided by H.N. Cheng, ACS Past President and Juan Colberg, Pfizer. ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) staff, Christiana Briddell and Isamir Martinez, were on site to engage the energized participants from all over the southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico. GCI staff and members of the ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable (GCIPR) presented a technical symposium and a workshop to give SERMACS attendees a deeper understanding of how green chemistry is used in pharmaceutical applications and lessons they can bring back into their own research contexts.
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informedinfrastructure.com

U.S. Department of Transportation Providing the U.S. Forest Service $5.2 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding to Repair Hurricane Fiona Damage in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced the immediate availability of $5.2 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds for use by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service as a down payment to offset costs of repair work needed as the result of Hurricane Fiona heavy rain damage in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest.
WASHINGTON STATE
stjohnsource.com

USDA-NRCS to Hold Virtual State Technical Committee Meetings for Puerto Rico, USVI

A Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Caribbean Area Director Luis Cruz-Arroyo invites conservation partners and clients to participate in its November 2022 Virtual State Technical Committee (STC) meetings:. November 15 – Puerto Rico STC Meeting or. November 17 – USVI STC Meeting. Advertising (skip) The meetings will be...
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX
paisano-online.com

Beto falls behind in making Texas blue

Regardless of political stance, there were many important people to vote in this past election. In Texas, the race for governor came down to two men: Democrat Beto O’Rourke and Republican Greg Abbott. O’Rourke lost by a margin of nearly 10%, making this election a rude awakening to all who thought Texas would go blue.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL

