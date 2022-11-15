Read full article on original website
‘They’re all adults’: How Democrats handled a post-hurricane political party in Puerto Rico
Few at the conference denied the optics of the November escape to the Caribbean are just weird.
acs.org
Green Chemistry at SERMACS in Puerto Rico
The ACS Southeastern Regional Meeting (SERMACS) was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 18-22. The program had a strong component of sustainability with a series of six sessions organized and presided by H.N. Cheng, ACS Past President and Juan Colberg, Pfizer. ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) staff, Christiana Briddell and Isamir Martinez, were on site to engage the energized participants from all over the southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico. GCI staff and members of the ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable (GCIPR) presented a technical symposium and a workshop to give SERMACS attendees a deeper understanding of how green chemistry is used in pharmaceutical applications and lessons they can bring back into their own research contexts.
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
informedinfrastructure.com
U.S. Department of Transportation Providing the U.S. Forest Service $5.2 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding to Repair Hurricane Fiona Damage in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced the immediate availability of $5.2 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds for use by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service as a down payment to offset costs of repair work needed as the result of Hurricane Fiona heavy rain damage in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest.
stjohnsource.com
USDA-NRCS to Hold Virtual State Technical Committee Meetings for Puerto Rico, USVI
A Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Caribbean Area Director Luis Cruz-Arroyo invites conservation partners and clients to participate in its November 2022 Virtual State Technical Committee (STC) meetings:. November 15 – Puerto Rico STC Meeting or. November 17 – USVI STC Meeting. Advertising (skip) The meetings will be...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area
MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
Miami-Dade flips red: Midterm lessons for Republicans and Democrats
Miami-Dade County swung red this election, making Gov. Ron DeSantis the first Republican gubernatorial candidate to win the county in two decades. It's a sharp reversal from 2018, when DeSantis lost the state's most populous, majority-Hispanic county by roughly 20 points. The intrigue: There were early signs that Republicans had...
Dorchester Reporter
Baker signs $3.76b bill that commits millions to Dorchester recipients: Harvard St. health center, field house get big boosts
Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to reporters at a recent event inside the Greater Boston Food Bank. Gov. Baker last week signed a $3.76 billion economic development package that includes millions for a new Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center and the Dorchester Field House planned for Columbia Point. The outlays, funded...
paisano-online.com
Beto falls behind in making Texas blue
Regardless of political stance, there were many important people to vote in this past election. In Texas, the race for governor came down to two men: Democrat Beto O’Rourke and Republican Greg Abbott. O’Rourke lost by a margin of nearly 10%, making this election a rude awakening to all who thought Texas would go blue.
cw39.com
Wet Monday with some severe storms | Where the strongest storms will form
HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’ll want to have an umbrella with you today as rain is back in the forecast. In fact, most areas will likely get wet this afternoon, and a few spots could even see severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center highlights most of Southeast Texas, including...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
AdWeek
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"
“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
