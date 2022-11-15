Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Two dead after crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
WHSV
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
wsvaonline.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
wsvaonline.com
11/15/22 Mike Reisenberg of Dogwatch of The Shenandoah and Mikey Reisenberg of Mashita
Mike Reisenberg talks about pets and pet care. Mikey Reisenberg talks about this restaurant, Mashita, voted best restaurant in Harrisonburg.
ringtumphi.net
Forensics center to open in Rockbridge
A new forensics center will soon open in Rockbridge County, providing victims of rape and sexual abuse quicker access to support and tests to collect evidence against the assailant. The Augusta Health Forensic Nursing Center in Partnership with Project Horizon will open by the end of the year according to...
royalexaminer.com
Valley Health’s acute care hospitals again earn “A” grades for patient safety
Valley Health’s two acute care hospitals – Winchester Medical Center (WMC) and Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) — have again earned “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
wsvaonline.com
Shooting suspect first court appearance this morning
The man accused of killing three people following a shooting incident at the University of Virginia is expected to make his first court appearance in Charlottesville. Christopher Darnell Jones Junior of Petersburg has a bond hearing scheduled for nine o’clock this morning in Albemarle County General District Court. The...
WHSV
Rockingham County Supervisors to consider two energy facilities, other proposals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors is set to meet on Wednesday night and has a packed agenda. Supervisors will hold a number of public hearings for several special use permit requests. Among the items, they’ll consider are two large energy facilities that developers hope to build on opposite ends of the county.
WHSV
Augusta Co. schools’ Thanksgiving project needs help for its 35th year
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Schools in Augusta County are spending Thanksgiving Day providing food to families in need for the 35th year. Several student bodies are ready to prepare hundreds of meals, but organizers know things go a lot smoother and quicker with some extra help. “The most important...
wsvaonline.com
Covid death reported in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting just one COVID-related death in the commonwealth since last Friday. That’s the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since the onset of the pandemic. In numbers released this morning, V-D-H reported nearly 29-hundred new cases of coronavirus from Friday to today.
Virginia State Police investigating Clarke County crash that killed pedestrian
Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a vehicle crash in Clarke County on Saturday, Nov. 12, that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
Police: Culpeper man arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
A Culpeper man is in custody after a task force bust resulted in cocaine, a firearm and cash being seized.
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
UVA shooting suspect was on police radar before shooting
The man accused of killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia was the focus of a "threat assessment" months before the shooting.
wsvaonline.com
Waynesboro man facing multiple felony charges
A Waynesboro man is facing four felony charges after authorities say he abducted and assaulted a woman over the weekend. Waynesboro Police responded to Augusta Health Sunday morning for reports of a female assault victim. Once there, officers say a 32-year-old victim was suffering from multiple injuries sustained in the attack.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled
The suspect charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia has been transferred and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
Comments / 0