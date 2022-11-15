ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, VA

WSLS

Two dead after crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following a crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened Sunday (Nov.13) shortly before 8 p.m. not far from Route 654. State Police told 10 News that 51-year-old Corey D. Williams, of Troy,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect

A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
ringtumphi.net

Forensics center to open in Rockbridge

A new forensics center will soon open in Rockbridge County, providing victims of rape and sexual abuse quicker access to support and tests to collect evidence against the assailant. The Augusta Health Forensic Nursing Center in Partnership with Project Horizon will open by the end of the year according to...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Shooting suspect first court appearance this morning

The man accused of killing three people following a shooting incident at the University of Virginia is expected to make his first court appearance in Charlottesville. Christopher Darnell Jones Junior of Petersburg has a bond hearing scheduled for nine o’clock this morning in Albemarle County General District Court. The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Covid death reported in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting just one COVID-related death in the commonwealth since last Friday. That’s the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since the onset of the pandemic. In numbers released this morning, V-D-H reported nearly 29-hundred new cases of coronavirus from Friday to today.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro man facing multiple felony charges

A Waynesboro man is facing four felony charges after authorities say he abducted and assaulted a woman over the weekend. Waynesboro Police responded to Augusta Health Sunday morning for reports of a female assault victim. Once there, officers say a 32-year-old victim was suffering from multiple injuries sustained in the attack.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man arrested in early morning assault

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A 31-year-old Waynesboro man was arrested on four felony charges and one misdemeanor for an assault during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. According to a press release from the department, Waynesboro officers responded to Augusta Health Sunday to speak with a 32-year-old female victim.
WAYNESBORO, VA

