"Almost four decades after the release of the original A Christmas Story, Warner Bros. and HBO Max are back with the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. And if you were wondering, Ralphie Parker and the entire gang of kids from the original project are reprising their roles.The film now takes place in the 1970s, about 30 years after the original, and tells the story of a now-adult Ralphie, played by Peter Billingsley, and his own family around the holidays."It was a nice opportunity to channel my writing, producing, and acting all back into one," Billingsley told People Magazine.For fans of...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 7 MINUTES AGO