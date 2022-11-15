ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KAGS

Over 21,000 visit the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas — The 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brought in over 21,000 attendees for the two weekends of events at the Bryan County Expo Complex. The Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) named the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo the No. 4 Best CPRA Rodeo of the year.
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

Winter storms could cause Texas roadways to worsen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new insurance report showed that Texas is ranked 23rd when it comes to the worst pothole problems. An expert shared with KAGS that the sudden change in temperatures to wintery conditions is to blame. Research analyst Nick VinZant explained how icy roads and snow...
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Texas DPS launches campaign against Fentanyl crisis

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has implemented a plan to market Governor Greg Abbott's "One Pill Kills" campaign around the state and online. This campaign will feature signs and posters in and around over 350 Texas DPS offices as well as an informational webpage with a ton of resources regarding the anti-Fentanyl campaign.
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

Texas drought has led to a low in honey production

TEXAS, USA — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says that the extreme heat and low soil moisture this year has led to low production of honey in Texas. According to a AgriLife Extension entomologist, Molly Keck, when temperatures hit 100 degrees the ability for bees to forage reduces a lot.
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy