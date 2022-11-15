Read full article on original website
Governor Greg Abbott's Small Business Series comes to Bryan/College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is hosting his Small Business Series at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The Governor's Small Business Series...
Over 21,000 visit the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas — The 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo brought in over 21,000 attendees for the two weekends of events at the Bryan County Expo Complex. The Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) named the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo the No. 4 Best CPRA Rodeo of the year.
Texas woman speaks to Bryan leaders about gun bills before legislative session
BRYAN, Texas — Several bills have been pre-filed for the next legislative session that is set to start on Jan 10. Of the topics being discussed among Texas Lawmakers, Nicole Golden, the Executive Director for Texas Gun Sense, said that gun safety appears to be at the top of their topic discussions.
Winter storms could cause Texas roadways to worsen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new insurance report showed that Texas is ranked 23rd when it comes to the worst pothole problems. An expert shared with KAGS that the sudden change in temperatures to wintery conditions is to blame. Research analyst Nick VinZant explained how icy roads and snow...
Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
Celebrate international diversity with Brazos Valley Worldfest in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Worldfest is showcasing a wide range of cultures through a ton of different events in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate international diversity by viewing cultural displays, performances and trying delicious food. Promoting and celebrating international diversity...
Texas DPS launches campaign against Fentanyl crisis
TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has implemented a plan to market Governor Greg Abbott's "One Pill Kills" campaign around the state and online. This campaign will feature signs and posters in and around over 350 Texas DPS offices as well as an informational webpage with a ton of resources regarding the anti-Fentanyl campaign.
Texas drought has led to a low in honey production
TEXAS, USA — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says that the extreme heat and low soil moisture this year has led to low production of honey in Texas. According to a AgriLife Extension entomologist, Molly Keck, when temperatures hit 100 degrees the ability for bees to forage reduces a lot.
