ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Will MI Dems repeal Right to Work immediately?

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PayIQ_0jC4XUxi00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Now that the Democrats have control of the Michigan legislature, some of them want to jam through a repeal of Right to Work.

Right to Work was enacted ten years ago by the GOP legislature, but is repealing it a good political move right off the bat?

It was a cold day in December ten years ago when organized labor was handed a major defeat when the GOP legislature enacted Right to Work.

Right to Work makes it illegal for unions to require union membership or dues and allows for non-union workers to receive union benefits.

Ever since then, Democrats have wanted to repeal Right to Work but Whitmer has not had the votes to do it.

Political consultant John Sellek suggests that would be a bad move right off the bat.

“The worst thing the Democrats could do when they take power and roll out bills in February is to put up bills like Right to Work, the kind of revenge legislation the Democrats have called it,” said Sellek.

The new Republican House leader Rep. Matt Hall warns if the governor hits his members with the Right to Work repeal now, it would help him “galvanize” his caucus against the governor. He advises against it.

“There are plenty of divisions within the Democratic caucus so they’re going to need Republican votes at some point, so kicking these folks right out of the gate is not a grand strategy,” said political consultant Adrian Hammond.

The new Democratic speaker Rep. Joe Tate apparently is in no hurry to repeal Right to Work. Whitmer is probably feeling the same way.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 55

Jacob Somers
1d ago

I can see why they would want to, force people into the union, pay dues that get funneled toward political races instead of benefits for the people serving those unions. While I agree some unions benefit workers, it's not always the case and unions use those funds in some cases to promote ideas that aren't necessarily in the benefit of those workers. I feel the Right to work holds them to account in some circumstances. Unions should be serving the workers of those unions not piggy-banking politicians, left or right.

Reply(6)
31
Gerald Goggin
1d ago

This is one thing that I didn't agree with THE NERD on ! because it gave employer's the right to fire employees for know reason at all and most often they let senior High wage employees go so they can Hire cheaper younger workers.

Reply(8)
10
smht evol
1d ago

The Unions had there place in time we are as Americans have enough standers and guidelines to follow for the employee that Unions just take money and run to the bank laughing. Bottom line make and have good relationship with all parties considered as employees and you won't need representation.

Reply(6)
6
Related
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

MI conservatives look to change state GOP

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Organizers call the new PAC the north star for the America First movement. Leaders of the “Grand New Party” say they want to support like-minded candidates get to the State House, county commission boards and school boards. State Rep. Steve Carra from Three Rivers announced the start of what’s being called […]
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Speaker-elect Joe Tate talks Democrats’ upcoming legislative priorities

Michigan Democrats control the state House for the first time in 12 years. The party made history again last week when House Democrats chose state representative Joe Tate of Detroit, as the new House speaker. He will be the first African American man to lead the chamber when he officially takes over in January.
DETROIT, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Democrats big midterm win overshadows loss of Black voices

Michigan Democrats took home big wins in last week’s election, but some feel it may have been at the expense of Black voices in the state legislature. Democrats in the upcoming legislative term will have less Black lawmakers than currently serving, with the Senate dropping from five to three Black senators and 15 Black representatives now standing at 13.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

How Michigan's new political lines affected the 2022 midterm election

LANSING, Mich. — A blue tidal wave hit Michigan last week with voters in the state voting in both a Democratic governor and legislature for the first time in 38 years. The November 2022 midterm was the first major election after a group of independent Michigan voters drew the political lines for themselves for the first time in state history.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win

(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added.  According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Dixon, Michigan GOP leadership at odds following election loss

Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing

(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

St. Clair County: Out of step with state voters

St. Clair County voters were significantly out of step with state voters in the Nov. 8 election. For the first time in 40 years, the Michigan residents elected a Democratic governor, a Democratic senate and a Democratic house, a Democratic attorney general and a Democratic secretary of state. The state...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy