ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vol baseball releases full 2023 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. UT rounds out its season with 15 road games and three contests at a neutral site. In its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WBIR

Meet Carlos Lopez: The Alcoa teacher behind '#VamosVols' and '#DaleSeis'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach found some attention on Twitter for his Spanish play-by-plays of Tennessee football. Carlos Lopez began narrating Vols football games this season, after seeing a lack of Spanish coverage in college football and the NCAA. He took action and began narrating from the comfort of his home.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Tourists flock to Pigeon Forge year-round to enjoy all the activities. It is especially famous, though, for its festive light display every holiday season. One of the biggest attractions in this part of Sevier County is The Island. It's a one-stop shop for restaurants, rides...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: Combat medic finds healing on horseback

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't matter what day you visit the farm. You will almost certainly find John Niceley on the back of a horse galloping across the oldest working farm in Knox County — Strong Stock Farm. It traces its roots to 1791 and consists of around 1,000 acres of pastures and woodlands along the Holston River.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Roane State plants tree in memory of a beloved professor who passed away in February

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A new tree was planted on Roane State Community College's Oak Ridge campus in memory of a beloved professor who passed away earlier this year. In February, Dr. Arthur Lee died after serving as a member of the college's faculty for around 21 years. Chris Whaley, the president of Roane State, said he was "one of the smartest people I've ever known" during a ceremony to honor Lee.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

'The winner is... Appalachian Bear Rescue!' | East TN bear rescue group wins national award and grand prize

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue got some national recognition recently after winning an award for its work to care for orphaned and injured black bear cubs. The organization won in the animal welfare category of the 2022 Land Rover Defender Awards. The awards are meant to recognize organizations for their work in animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmental and conservation, community services as well as search and rescue.
TOWNSEND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy