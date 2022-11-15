Read full article on original website
WBIR
No. 22 Tennessee takes care of Florida Gulf Coast, 81-50
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball is back in the win column after an 81-50 win against Florida Gulf Coast inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday night. The Vols got up by double digits in the first half as their defense held FGCU to 25% shooting in the first half. UT made six of 12 three-pointers in the first half, too. They led 37-20 at halftime.
WBIR
Vol baseball releases full 2023 schedule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball released its full 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The Vols play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 12 of which are against 2022 NCAA Tournament teams. UT rounds out its season with 15 road games and three contests at a neutral site. In its...
WBIR
No. 11 Lady Vols couldn't climb back in loss to No. 12 Indiana
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 11 Lady Vols' shaky start to the season continued in Monday night's 79-67 loss to No. 12 Indiana inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee's largest lead was a two-point advantage early in the first, and the Hoosiers held the lead for the final 34 minutes of the contest in the Lady Vols' first home loss of the season.
'You have to stay focused on the plan' | Danny White talks two years as UT athletic director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — While Vol Nation is celebrating a winning football season, the University of Tennessee's athletic director has a game plan for success across all sports on Rocky Top. Danny White will tell you he likes winning but don't ask him about losing. “I hate losing. I hate...
Knoxville to Hohenwald: Aging Zoo Knoxville elephants will find refuge at the Elephant Sanctuary
Tonka, Jana and Edie — all aging elephants — will find refuge in Hohenwald, a small city in Middle Tennessee. For around seven decades, Zoo Knoxville has hosted elephants. Visitors would flock to see their stomping grounds, featuring some of the features native to their homeland in Africa.
WBIR
Meet Carlos Lopez: The Alcoa teacher behind '#VamosVols' and '#DaleSeis'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Alcoa High School Spanish teacher and football coach found some attention on Twitter for his Spanish play-by-plays of Tennessee football. Carlos Lopez began narrating Vols football games this season, after seeing a lack of Spanish coverage in college football and the NCAA. He took action and began narrating from the comfort of his home.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
WBIR
Neyland vendor moves to keep beer
The beer vendor at Neyland Stadium is pushing back against the city. Knoxville moved to suspend or revoke Aramark's beer license after three citations.
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
Blount County has a new glass pulverizer, making it one of the few places in Tennessee where you can recycle glass
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Blount County now have a place to recycle glass. The county will formally cut the ribbon on a new glass recycling facility on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Blount County Operations Center at 1227 McArthur Road in Maryville. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announces she is seeking reelection in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced on Wednesday she will be seeking reelection. Kincannon said she consulted with her supporters, friends and family before making the decision. Kincannon said she will formally kick her campaign off on Nov. 17. “Although I’m incredibly proud of what my administration...
Hometown Spotlight: Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Tourists flock to Pigeon Forge year-round to enjoy all the activities. It is especially famous, though, for its festive light display every holiday season. One of the biggest attractions in this part of Sevier County is The Island. It's a one-stop shop for restaurants, rides...
Service & Sacrifice: Combat medic finds healing on horseback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't matter what day you visit the farm. You will almost certainly find John Niceley on the back of a horse galloping across the oldest working farm in Knox County — Strong Stock Farm. It traces its roots to 1791 and consists of around 1,000 acres of pastures and woodlands along the Holston River.
WBIR
Saving you money: We found the best price for a turkey in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week is the week to get all those Thanksgiving ingredients ready for cooking. 10News Anchor Abby Ham did some shopping to find you the best prices on the staples of the big meal. First, the main event—the turkey. We found a Kroger brand turkey...
Friends and chosen family gather at UT for annual 'Friendsgiving' event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, friends and chosen family members gathered for a special meal at the Frieson Black Cultural Center. That was where several organizations worked together to host the 2022 Friendsgiving Community Dinner. The dinner was cosponsored by the University of Tennessee Pride Center, the Office of...
Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville opens new space with new services and technology
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was about 23 years ago when the founders of Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville were choosing the nonprofit's name. Executive director Kendrise Colebrooke said they wanted something meaningful, something full of purpose to contribute positively to society — so they chose "breakthrough." On Monday, the...
Red Cross of East TN reminds people to check the batteries on their smoke detector
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If your smoke detector is chiming, do not ignore it. That sound usually means that its battery needs to be changed, and taking the time to switch out the battery can be lifesaving. The Red Cross of East Tennessee said people should replace their smoke detector...
Roane State plants tree in memory of a beloved professor who passed away in February
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A new tree was planted on Roane State Community College's Oak Ridge campus in memory of a beloved professor who passed away earlier this year. In February, Dr. Arthur Lee died after serving as a member of the college's faculty for around 21 years. Chris Whaley, the president of Roane State, said he was "one of the smartest people I've ever known" during a ceremony to honor Lee.
'There's a lot of opportunity on the horizon' | Entrepreneurs take root in Knoxville's booming economy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is well on its way to becoming a hub for start-ups. Start-up Knox has more than a hundred new businesses listed on its site. The business concepts range from food establishments to products, software, and more. Entrepreneurs in the Knoxville community say these startups are...
'The winner is... Appalachian Bear Rescue!' | East TN bear rescue group wins national award and grand prize
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Appalachian Bear Rescue got some national recognition recently after winning an award for its work to care for orphaned and injured black bear cubs. The organization won in the animal welfare category of the 2022 Land Rover Defender Awards. The awards are meant to recognize organizations for their work in animal welfare, veterans outreach, environmental and conservation, community services as well as search and rescue.
