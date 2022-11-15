ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Raleigh leaders defer rezoning of North Hills to December, when city council will have four new members

RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments makes way for new, improved affordable housing in Durham

The Liberty Street Apartments on Main Street in Durham were demolished today as a part of the city's redevelopment plan. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will help improve affordable housing options for those living in or near downtown Durham. WRAL's Monica Casey shows us how this kind of development will help the Durham Housing Authority improve housing without raising rents for current residents.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million

A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

WRAL

WRAL News

Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
