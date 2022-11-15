RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.

