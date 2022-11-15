Read full article on original website
'This is a generational decision': Durham city council debates fate of old police HQ building
"Some people see history, a lot of value. Other people see a reminder of a very painful chapter as it was a police headquarters."
Chapel Hill owes $9M more for parking deck. What happened to its ‘guaranteed’ price?
The cost to build the East Rosemary Street parking deck is now approaching $48 million.
Raleigh leaders defer rezoning of North Hills to December, when city council will have four new members
RALEIGH, N.C. — The next time the Raleigh City Council considers whether to rezone land in the North Hills neighborhood, it will have four new members. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to hold the next hearing on North Hills rezoning on Dec. 6, the same day that new council members – Mary Black-Branch, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Christina Jones – are set to be sworn in.
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments makes way for new, improved affordable housing in Durham
The Liberty Street Apartments on Main Street in Durham were demolished today as a part of the city's redevelopment plan. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will help improve affordable housing options for those living in or near downtown Durham. WRAL's Monica Casey shows us how this kind of development will help the Durham Housing Authority improve housing without raising rents for current residents.
cbs17
Raleigh greenway neighbors at odds with proposed trail project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the City of Raleigh makes it way through the final park improvement projects from the 2014 Parks bond, they turn their attention to Mine Creek Trail. An improvement project there will address two aging of two pedestrian bridges and the adjacent trail. The bridges...
4 mayors, 5 months: Micro facing leadership and financial challenges after 3 missed audits
MICRO, N.C. — A small town in Johnston County is facing big problems ranging from constant leadership changes to its finances and complaints over the police department. Micro, a town of about 500 people, has a four-member Board of Commissioners that includes three at-large seats and an elected mayor. There have been four mayors in the last five months.
WRAL
Public input needed: Old Stage Road near Garner will be widened from 2 lanes to 4
GARNER, N.C. — Plans to widen Old Stage Road in southern Wake County near Garner are moving forward, and residents on Thursday can weigh in on the changes. The project is scheduled to begin in 2025 as the North Carolina Department of Transportation prepares for rapid growth in the area.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Wake County the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Raleigh that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 346 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $503,686. The average price per square foot was $231.
Proposed lease of RDU land for park receives lukewarm response from Wake commissioners
The property and its location are great, they say, but the cost and terms give some pause.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million
A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
cbs17
Slave-owner named Raleigh park could get new title after council vote
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is in the process of developing a 14-acre park with plans to include pathways, plazas, and natural spaces. It could also include the first greenway connection from Crabtree Creek Greenway to Downtown Raleigh. During the concept design process, the city heard from...
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
WRAL
Demolition of Liberty Street Apartments in Durham
The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing and will break ground in 2023. The demolition is part of the city's plan to revitalize Durham and improve...
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
Groundbreaking kicks off development of Wake County's first new park in 10 years
Construction on Wake County's first new park in 10 years started Tuesday when crews broke ground off NC-42 in Willow Springs.
“Are you ready for this?”: Raleigh mayor survives but will lead a new City Council
Voters sent a message with votes for Mayor Baldwin’s opponents | Opinion
WRAL
Demolition of Durham's Liberty Street Apartments part of city's plan to revitalize downtown
The Liberty Street Apartments on Main Street in Durham are being demolished as a part of the Durham Housing Authority’s plant to revitalize its downtown. A new complex will replace the distressed HUD-assisted housing. The new Elizabeth Street Apartments are scheduled to break ground in early 2023 and will offer 72 family units as a part of the city’s efforts to improve affordable housing alternatives in or near downtown.
Wake County hosting adoption fair in Raleigh this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you've ever considered adoption, Wednesday is the deadline to register for a free event aimed at helping people navigate the process. Wake County will host an adoption fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Wake County Commons Building at 4011 Carya Drive.
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
