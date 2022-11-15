ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Youngkin pulls plug on teacher tip line, but the harm was already done

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
Gov. Glenn Youngkin whispered his teacher snitch line into public knowledge in January during an otherwise ordinary appearance on conservative radio. There was no formal announcement, no fanfare, just an email address where people could speak the worst about educators and public schools with an assurance that the administration would listen.

It was with similar sleight of hand that Youngkin pulled the plug on the initiative, following months of questions about what was being sent, which officials were reading the submissions and the ultimate purpose of that information.

The governor’s determination to conduct the people’s business in such shady fashion confirms this tip line was meant for show, not as a serious way to gather citizen input. While such conduct remains concerning, the commonwealth should be cheered knowing it’s been shamed from existence.

Youngkin, only hours after taking the oath of office, signed a flurry of executive orders, including one banning the nebulous and ill-defined “divisive concepts” from Virginia public school classrooms. This was a war on ideas and an extension of the governor’s crusade against made-up boogeymen such as “critical race theory,” concepts not being taught to commonwealth schoolchildren.

As part of that effort, he mentioned on conservative talk radio that he had created a government email address to which Virginians could submit complaints and report anyone who dared to speak the words “diversity” or “inclusion.” It was the definition of a snitch line.

It being a government email address and he being the highest-ranking state official, it stands to reason that the emails being sent — emails that the governor said he would use to craft education policies — would be a matter of public record. Shouldn’t we all get to see who’s in the governor’s ear as he seeks to root out these “divisive concepts” from the classroom?

The governor certainly doesn’t think so. He repeatedly refused requests by media organizations and citizen watchdog groups to release those emails, citing an exemption in the state’s open records law that shields so-called “working papers and correspondence” — documents being used in the course of policy creation — from release.

Important to note here is that the Virginia Freedom of Information Act doesn’t prohibit their release. Rather it leaves that choice in the hands of the documents’ custodian — in this case, the governor. And the governor said no.

Also important: The governor shared the messages received through the snitch line with groups outside of government, including the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute, but denied them to the general public. Citizens need harbor no illusions about where they rank in the governor’s eye.

So in April a group of media organizations, including The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press, filed suit for access , arguing for greater transparency from state government. The governor argued strenuously for secrecy and for keeping pertinent records from public view.

The lawsuit was resolved recently with the release of only 350 emails which were forwarded to the Virginia Department of Education. They included some reports about classroom instruction but were more of a catch-all of complaints about public schools, education policy and the governor himself. As expected, many people sent emails as a form of protest.

How many emails were received in all? Where did they go? Who was charged with reviewing them? What will they be used for? These are among the questions left unanswered by the lawsuit’s resolution. The governor sure isn’t saying. His office even crowed about successfully keeping additional emails from citizens, which is rather distasteful coming from a public servant.

Now the tip line is gone, apparently scuttled in September. Axios reported this month that emails sent to the governor’s address bounced back. Good riddance to bad rubbish, as the phrase goes.

This was a half-baked idea that promised to make life harder for the education professionals doing real and important work in Virginia classrooms. Its demise should be cheered, though the stench it leaves promises to linger for quite some time.

