Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
South Carolina lawmakers studying ways to lower electric prices for ratepayers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As electric costs skyrocket, state lawmakers are studying ways to drive rates down, by possibly changing the way South Carolina buys and generates electricity. Kierra Rembert who lives in Columbia said her power bills are higher than ever. "They're about $300 a month," she said. And...
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
gsabusiness.com
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
How state leaders plan to address thousands of unfilled job openings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees increased economic investment, state lawmakers are studying how to keep up with the growing demand of workers. According to state lawmakers, new companies have invested more than $1.4 billion dollars in South Carolina, creating more than 3,000 jobs over the last year.
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
‘Rotten eggs’: $1.1M fine signed off against South Carolina paper mill
The odors, which were described to smell like 'rotten eggs,' were said to have been caused by H2S exposure.
Tax rebate 2022: South Carolina residents set to receive $800 check in December
Taxpayers in South Carolina may be eligible for tax rebates worth up to $800 that would be sent out by the end of December.
Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
wpde.com
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
Efforts renew to increase safety at senior care facilities in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Darrell Hudson and his family went to sing Christmas carols to his mother at a Lexington County care facility in December 2019, she was nowhere to be found. "She wasn’t in her room and nobody knew where she was at," Hudson said. Hudson said...
The Poultry Site
Flock of domesticated birds in South Carolina tests positive for HPAI
A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country, according to Clemson University's Clemson News last week. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC),...
WYFF4.com
Are you being watched? Lawsuit says SLED is tracking SC drivers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville man and the South Carolina Public Interest Foundation are suing South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, saying a surveillance system and database they operate is unconstitutional. According to the lawsuit, SLED uses automatic license plate readers, capturing hundreds of thousands of images of vehicles and...
kiss951.com
Here’s South Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Welcome to the Palmetto State! There’s a lot to do in South Carolina, just skip this one! Here’s South Carolina’s biggest tourist trap. It’s called South of the Border. It’s got a restaurant a hotel and attractions. And according to Bestlife it’s not great. Bestlife says it has bad theming, as well as political incorrectness and not so-subtle stereotypes. South of the Border is a tourist attraction for some reason. Named for its positionality along the South and North Carolina border, it’s a gift shop with a tacky name. Even visitors have pretty mixed opinions about this “destination,” in general.
WYFF4.com
How to determine if you're eligible for the 2022 South Carolina tax rebate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians could be in for a holiday treat. The state Department of Revenue issued a one-time rebate of up to $800 to some residents, based on their 2021 taxes. That's leading to questions about eligibility, and exactly how much will be coming back. Brandon Smith...
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of South Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
iheart.com
Group Of SC Lawmakers Suing Lexington County School District One
(Columbia, SC) -- A group of South Carolina lawmakers are suing a school district for allegedly training staff to teach critical race theory. A dozen conservative members of the state's House of Representatives are bringing the suit against Lexington County School District One. The group says it also plans to...
Government Technology
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
Conservative lawmakers sue Lexington One over Critical Race Theory claims
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of conservative GOP Lawmakers is suing the Lexington School District One, alleging the district violated state law, which bans teaching Critical Race Theory concepts. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday by the South Carolina House Freedom Caucus, the suit alleges Lexington School District one is...
counton2.com
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1